Mayla FortyFour first look: The electric sportsboat that can do 70 knots

German start-up Mayla Yachts is close to launching the first of its outrageous all-electric performance boats, called the Mayla FortyFour…

Based on a Petestep deep-vee hull platform, this ultralight carbon fibre electric boat promises top speeds of over 70 knots.

Twin 800kW dual-core electric motors deliver up to 2,150hp of power to tunnel-mounted surface drives and thanks to the 4,800Nm of torque on tap, the second you apply the throttles, acceleration should be fearsome.

Power comes from either an all-electric 500kWh lithium-ion battery or a smaller 400kWh battery backed up by a 400hp (300kW) diesel generator and fuel tank. This hybrid boat version should give a maximum range of 270nm at 30 knots.

The Mayla FortyFour’s lines feature an unusual mix of 1980s design cues and cutting edge details. That vast foredeck takes up a little over half of the available length, leaving room beneath it for an open-plan cuddy with sofas on either side, a double vee-berth forward and separate head and shower compartments.

The cockpit is relatively compact by modern day boat standards with a pair of shock-mitigation bucket seats behind the wraparound windscreen and a pair of sunloungers on transverse tracks that slide together to create one big central sunpad.

There is also a garage for a small tender or jetski. Prices for the Mayla FortyFour have not yet been made public but the first one is already sold and under construction in the UAE.

Mayla FortyFour specifications

LOA: 44ft (13.4 m)

Beam: 10ft (3.0 m)

Displacement: 6,200kgs

Water capacity: 200L

Power: Twin 400-800kW

Battery: 400-500 kWh Li-ion

Top speed: 70 knots

Cruising range: 70nm (electric / 270nm (hybrid)

Price: TBC