Countdown to Miami Boat Show 2022: Leopard 46PC

Sure to be one of the most popular boats at the 2022 Miami Boat Show, Leopard's new 46PC Power Cat has got new spots...

Love ’em or hate ’em, power cats are here to stay. When tennis ace Rafa Nadal swapped his sleek ‘n sexy Monte Carlo 76 for a 39-foot-wide Sunreef 80 Power Catamaran, we knew hell had frosted over.

Make no mistake, one of the biggest headliners at this year’s Miami Boat Show won’t be some swanky superyacht, or a Miami Vice speed demon; it’ll be the brand new 46PC from power cat brand Leopard.

How come? It’s all about numbers. You see the Leopard 46PC is built in South Africa by leading power cat specialist, Robertson & Caine.

They build the bulk of the cats for the Moorings global charter fleet and will soon start cranking-out a version of the Leopard 46 badged the Moorings 464 PC. That’ll account for a lot of boats.

The 46 itself follows hot on the heels of Leopard’s award-winning 53, and shares many of its design cues, including new, super-efficient wave-slicing hulls. How efficient? With a pair of 250-horse four-cylinder Yanmars – 320s are optional – the 46PC can hit a top speed of 22 knots.

Even more impressive is the range. Throttle back to the cat’s 14-knot cruising speed, and the 488-gallon tankage should take you an impressive 1,600 nautical miles. That’s Miami to Maine with diesel to spare.

And these aren’t hulls as skinny as Twiggy in her prime. One of the big pluses of this new 46 is that the hulls are wide enough to accommodate queen-sized beds, which are accessible from both sides. Anyone who has clambered up from the bottom end of the bed will see this as a huge plus.

Otherwise it’s all about space. With a 24-foot beam, the Leopard 46PC offers a huge salon, huge flybridge, huge back deck and vast forward sundeck.

Take your pick from either a three or four cabin layout – though most private Leopard 46PCs will likely be a three with the owner’s cabin spreading along an entire hull.

Leopard 46PC specification

LOA: 46ft 4in (14.1m)

Beam: 24ft.1in (7.3m)

Engines: Yanmar 250hp

Top speed: 22 knots

Starting price: $1m (approx)