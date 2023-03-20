Numarine 26XP Fast first look: Is this 85fter the fastest explorer yacht?

OK, it's a bit of a stretch for Turkey's Numarine to talk about its latest 26XP explorer-style 85-footer being a "world debut" at this year's Palm Beach Boat Show. But we'll give it a pass courtesy of the word ‘Fast’ being added to the model name...

Seems that to meet the insatiable demands of American buyers who just like to go flat out, Numarine is offering its strong-selling 26XP with a pair of honking 1,800hp MAN diesels. Coupled with the optional planing-hull version of the 26XP, the ‘Fast’ can hit an impressive top speed of 31 knots.

That’s a big step up from the base, full displacement-hulled Numarine 26XP with twin 435hp MANs that are good for 13.5 knots and a nine-knot cruising speed.

According to Numarine, this new Fast version is now the fastest 85fter in her class, which is impressive for a yacht with such go-anywhere, explorer lines.

Of course, often the drawback of bolting-in monster motors is increased noise and vibration. But during development of the 26XP Fast, Numarine turned to Dutch vibro-accoustic consultants, Van Cappellen, to help calm the NVH.

As part of their consultancy, they helped the yard come up with an optional ‘Extra Silent’ package, featuring an extended hardtop crammed with solar panels. This is designed to let the yacht run through the night at anchor on battery power alone, and require just a single generator for top-ups.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

What hasn’t changed is the 26XP’s head-turning Can Yalman exterior design, with that high, near-vertical bow, quirky-shaped bulwarks, reverse-angle pilothouse windows and short foredeck. Plus the massive 700-square-foot (65sq m) flybridge, reckoned to be the biggest in class.

Don’t be surprised to see the Fast only add to the demand for the 26XP, which currently has an order bank of 22 units, and a next delivery slot well into 2024.

Numarine 26XP Fast specification

LOA: 85ft (25.7m)

Beam: 21ft 6in (6.6m)

Engines: 2 x MAN 1,800hp

Top speed: 31 knots

Price: Available on application