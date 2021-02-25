Fleming has released computer renderings of its all-new flagship, the Fleming 85, which boasts a transatlantic cruising range.

The first Fleming to be offered with the option of a fully enclosed flybridge, it turns this substantial long-range cruising yacht into a mini tri-deck superyacht.

As part of the changes, the standard raised bridge gets pushed up to the top deck and a large open plan galley and dining area fill the space it normally occupies forward on the main deck.

Building on the success of the current Fleming 78, over 30 of which have been built, the new 85 was designed by Fleming regular Norman R Wright in Australia.

The standard flybridge version has the same relatively low profile and centre of gravity that makes this rugged two-deck trawler such a sea-kindly cruiser, as well as the covered side-decks, Portuguese bridge and signature faux planking on the hull.

However, this new design elevates the formula in a couple of key respects. While the 78 can only provide three ensuite guest cabins, the new Fleming 85 can be configured with four cabins and three bathrooms, plus an additional crew galley and mess. The crew area is handily sited aft of the engine-room.

Flemings are conceived for serious cruising and billed as ocean capable so it’s no surprise to see that the Fleming 85 has a Cat A RCD rating.

There’s a collision bulkhead forward of the thruster tunnel, a substantial keel to protect running gear, and all the tanks are positioned amidships to minimise potential trim issues.

Moreover, the Fleming 85’s semi-displacement hull is claimed to be significantly more efficient than the old 78’s, which is why its fuel capacity of 12,000 litres is only 750 litres more than the 78’s.

Although smaller engines can be specified, the recommended machinery is twin 1,550hp V12 MANs, which will deliver a top speed of around 21 knots.

At an 8-knot chug, and allowing for a 20% reserve, Fleming quotes a whopping range of 4,500nm. At 10 knots that drops to a still impressive 2,200nm.

Tender storage is on the flybridge, although the 85 will have the option of a hydraulic hi-lo platform.

The maximum size of tender it can carry up top is likely to be around 17ft (5.20m). Prices haven’t yet been revealed but are thought to start north of $7million excluding tax.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Flemings,” said MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “They just seem so well engineered for dependable cruising comfort.

“However, given that a low centre of gravity has always been a key part of that design philosophy, it will be interesting to see how this tallies with a taller tri-deck design.”