Omikron calls its first production model, the Omikron OT60, “a motoryacht that feels like a sailboat” and the aesthetic certainly reflects that...

With a long, low profile and a beamy, fast displacement hull that tapers towards a slim, vertical bow, the Omikron OT60 – debuting at Boot Düsseldorf 2024 – is designed for efficient, sea-kindly passage making rather than speed and internal volume.

Wide side decks and a big open aft cockpit take precedence over the relatively small wheelhouse – but what space there is enjoys big views and lots of light, thanks to vertical windows all-round.

A relaxed sofa to port, opposite a set of storage cabinets and a twin seat helm station to starboard ensures there is enough room for kit and crew during longer passages or inclement weather.

However, on sunnier days, the long open cockpit is the place to be. The wheelhouse roof overhang provides good shelter here for two generous aft-facing corner seats and a dining table.

And behind them, symmetrical staircases lead down to a fixed platform protected by extended bulwarks for added privacy. To supplement the aft cockpit, there’s an island sunbed at the bow, plus an additional sunbed on the rooftop, accessed by a ladder on the port side of the foredeck.

The surprises continue inside, where steps lead down to a galley and dinette set on an intermediate level between the saloon above and cabins below. This enables them to enjoy an open, double-height space, flooded with light from the windscreen above.

In the bow, the bright owner’s cabin has plenty of windows, hatches and skylights. And further aft, that big 20ft beam is divided equally between a pair of ensuite guest cabins.

You can split the forward cabin into a pair of symmetrical ensuite doubles and spec this as a four-cabin boat instead but, for the most part, that’s likely to be the preserve of the charter market, where sleeping capacity and equality of cabins is key.

As for performance, this Category-A boat is about comfort rather than pace. It features carbon in the superstructure to keep the centre of gravity low and a pair of Yanmar diesels on shaft drives for simple reliability.

That should return fuel flow figures of around 1.25l/nm at eight knots, rising to 1.5l/nm at 10 to 12 knots, for a very handy range of between 640 and 800 miles – and a draft of just 2ft 10in should be a useful asset for shallow-water cruising too.

Omikron OT60 specifications

LOA: 60ft 5in (18.41m)

Beam: 19ft 11in (6.06m)

Engines: Twin 150-250hp Yanmar diesels on shafts

Top speed: 14 knots

Starting price: Available upon application