Countdown to Palm Beach Boat Show: Outer Reef 900

When a super-loyal repeat customer tells you his new 70-foot Outer Reef is just a little on the small side, and a 90-footer would suit his family needs much better, what are you going to do?

The answer: Build it. Which is exactly what the Taiwanese yard did, creating the brand new Outer Reef 900 Motoryacht, the yard’s biggest offering to date, and the new flagship of its bluewater X Class explorer range.

Making its global debut at the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, the new US owner will be on hand to spray the Champagne, christen this world-girder Julianne and start planning his long-distance adventures.

And this new Outer Reef will definitely go the extra mile. With 3,500 gallons of fuel on board, it’ll have a range of some 3,000 nautical miles at a leisurely 8.5 knots.

Need to dodge some weather? The 900’s pair of industrial-grade John Deeres, packing 750-horsepower a piece, can deliver an impressive 24-knot top speed.

Seems money was no object in building the trawler-style yacht; after all, for the owner’s Outer Reef 700 completed in 2017, he splurged an extra million bucks in upgrades.

Features with this new Outer Reef 900 include Trac stabilizers with nine-square-foot fins, twin 30kW Northern Lights generators, 1,800-gallon-a-day water makers, two sets of washers and dryers, and a huge bank of house batteries and inverters for off-the-grid self-sufficiency.

Below decks there’s a spacious full-beam owner’s cabin with acres of glowing teak, a forward VIP, and guest staterooms port and starboard.

If there’s a need for crew – the yacht has all the thrusters and wing stations for single-handing – there’s a roomy cabin with twin beds, a galley and head.

Outer Reef 900 specification

LOA: 89 ft (27m)

Beam: 21ft (6.4m)

Engines: 2 x 750-hp John Deere 6135

Top speed: 24 knots

Starting price: TBC