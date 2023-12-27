Parker Sorrento 100 first look: Can this really be the ultimate dayboat and weekender?

Polish outboard-powered sportsboat specialist, Parker, has launched what it calls “the ultimate dayboat and weekender”, in the form of the Parker Sorrento 100...

Equipped with space for ten people and a transom capable of handling twin outboard engines of up to 700hp, the new Parker Sorrento 100 uses a hard top design with huge windows and a massive sunroof to combine some of the most welcome elements of both open and closed boating.

It’s the deck layouts that feel particularly clever though. The port side of the cockpit for instance features a good size of dinette, thanks to a reversible backrest at the twin co-pilot seat.

But there’s still room for an elevated sunbed aft that conceals a really effective double berth, with natural separation from the bow cabin.

By running the bed fore-and-aft beneath the raised mouldings of that port dinette, the Parker Sorrento 100 factors in extra space for sleeping, storage and changing, which should make it feel far more like a proper cruising asset than a quirky camping novelty.

The fact that the cockpit seating also converts into an additional double bed means you could sleep six people very comfortably on this boat with a very decent degree of privacy.

Parker Sorrento 100 specifications

LOA: 34ft 5in (10.48m)

Beam: 10ft 4in (3.15m)

Engines: Twin 200-350hp outboards

Top speed: 40-50 knots

Starting price: £262,000 (inc. VAT)