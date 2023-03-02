Pearl 82 first look: £5m British superyacht boasts several firsts for its size

Pearl has revealed the first renderings and details of an all-new 82ft model. As with all its craft, the new Pearl 82 features a number of unique selling points…

For instance, the Pearl 82 is claimed to be the only model in its class to combine a sleek raised pilothouse design with a main deck owner’s suite boasting sliding glass doors giving access to its own private foredeck terrace.

Like the Sunseeker 100 Yacht, it also features step-free access forward from the flybridge to a second, much larger outdoor foredeck lounge above the owner’s cabin.

At the aft end of the yacht, fold-down bulwarks boost the size of the cockpit, which comes in two versions, Veranda or Riviera.

The former features a pair of longitudinal sofas facing out over the balconies with a table between them, while the latter has a huge aft-facing sunpad with a more conventional transom sofa.

The tender garage underneath the cockpit is large enough to house a Williams 395 as well as a jetski and a pair of Seabobs.

An open-plan main saloon provides the usual lounge and dining areas, all aft of a port side galley and starboard side lobby with a day-head, leading to the owner’s suite. And there are doors out to the partial side decks from both the lobby and galley.

Lower-deck accommodation consists of four more ensuite cabins – a pair of aft-facing doubles or twins forward and two inboard-facing transverse doubles aft. There’s room for three crew in two cabins and a small crew mess between the engineroom and the guest cabins.

There are three straight-shaft propulsion options, either twin 1,650hp, 1,900hp or 2,000hp V12 MANs, which means 28-33-knot top speeds and a fast cruise range of 290nm.

As with the rest of the Pearl Yachts range, the exterior, layout and naval architecture is by Dixon Yacht Design while the interior styling is by Kelly Hoppen. There are three different finishes – Indulgence, Modern and Luxury.

Prices for the new Pearl 82 start at £4.2 million, excluding taxes, but a typical specification should take the total to around £5 million. The first boat is due to make its debut at next Boot Düsseldorf 2024.