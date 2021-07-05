Sunseeker 100 Yacht first look: Lavish design boasts sprawling owner’s suite

Sunseeker has released new renderings of its new 100 Yacht, which is due to launch this autumn.

As with the recently-launched 90 Ocean, the Sunseeker 100 Yacht features a large beach club area with a BBQ, rain shower and built-in sunloungers. When not in use it doubles as a flooding tender garage for a Williams 395 Sportjet and a Jet Ski.

However the big news is a main deck owner’s cabin with sliding glass doors to its own private foredeck terrace, which can be fitted out with an open-air cinema, including a laser projector and 140-inch screen.

Steps lead up from this secluded lower owner’s terrace to a second, more elevated entertaining space for guests grouped around a large dinette and sunbathing pads.

Article continues below…

This can also be accessed from steps either side of the flybridge creating seamless flow between the multiple deck spaces.

Other key features include a raised pilothouse with a glass aft bulkhead that allows guests an uninterrupted view forward from the flybridge and a ‘penthouse style’ saloon with floor to ceiling windows and an optional sliding door to starboard.

The four guest cabins on the lower deck are all ensuite while the crew have their own space in the bow with separate access to the galley and three small ensuite cabins.

The Sunseeker 100 Yacht will sneak in just below the 24m waterline length, ensuring it is classed as an RCD Category A leisure vessel rather than having to meet the more onerous regulations for a superyacht.

Andrea Frabetti, Sunseeker CEO, commented: “This model is packed with features and entertainment options including what we believe to be the first open-plan bow-to-stern entertainment deck and an owner’s suite with private access to its terrace at the bow.”

Sunseeker 100 Yacht specifications

LOA: 29.85 m / 97’11”

Beam: 6.90 m / 22’8”

Draft (full load): 2.10 m / 6’10”

Displacement (half load): 94,119 kg / 207,497 lb

Fuel capacity: 12,800 litres / 3,381 US gal.

Water capacity: 1,800 litres / 476 US gal.

Accommodation: Up to 8 guests and up to 4 crew

Engine options: Twin 2,600hp MTU 12V 2000 M96X/M96L

Top speed: 29 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Cruising range: 1,300 nautical miles

CE Category: A

Price: Available on application