Prestige F5 first look: upscaled and elevated version of the F4 revealed

The new scaled-up Prestige F5 shares many of the smaller F4’s characteristics but features new characteristics such as more extensive glazing

Prestige has released a teaser rendering of its next F-series flybridge model. The 57ft Prestige F5 shares many of the same styling cues as the smaller Prestige F4 but elevates them to a higher level.

Few details have been shared ahead of its September launch but the rendering shows a scaled-up version of the F4 with even more extensive glazing. The starboard side of the superstructure appears to be made almost exclusively of glass with full-height side windows front and back separated by an equally large sliding side door in the middle.

Outdoor spaces include a long flybridge with a dinette aft, a wet bar amidships and a central two-seat helm position forward surrounded by seats and sunpads. The hardtop is likely to be a welcome, but doubtless costly, option.

As with the F4, the Prestige F5 cockpit sports a pair of sofas arranged longitudinally with a table between them, enabling guests to enjoy views out over both sides as well as the transom.

There’s also a well executed foredeck terrace with skylights either side of a sunpad to let light into the lower deck. This and the size of the forward hull windows suggest it may adopt the same layout as the F4, meaning a large owner’s suite forward with two further guest cabins amidships. The extra size of the F5 might allow both guest cabins to have ensuites too.

Expect the main deck to follow a similar pattern to the F4’s with an ocean-view galley aft opening onto the cockpit and a lounging/dining area forward.

The helm station is likely to be the main beneficiary of that sliding side door but the scale of it suggests it will create a more open feeling for the whole saloon.

Power is likely to come from Volvo Penta IPS drives with a top speed of around 30 knots and a range of 250-300nm.