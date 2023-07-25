Rand Roamer 28 to launch at 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival

The closely guarded Rand Roamer 28 is designed to marry the brand’s trademark style, sustainability and simplicity with genuine adventure boat credentials...

To that end, it uses a stainless steel and hardened glass T-top with a carbon-fibre roof and full-closing canvases to enable proper four-season protection.

The Rand Roamer 28 also comes with a 144W solar panel on the roof, plus a 500-litre fuel tank for long-distance cruising.

There’s a big roof rack for all your toys plus a toilet in the console and an aft seat that can be turned into a full wet bar with sink and cooker.

Rotating suspension-equipped pilot seats should help keep you comfy underway, and in addition to lots of storage options, there are dedicated lockers for your fenders, plus bulwark recesses for your rod holders, hooks and mooring lines.

The “utility bow” also features a forward cabin tent with windows and roller blinds to protect the extending sun loungers from the elements.

Presumably, that will enable you to use this boat for overnighting, but like the engine options, the specific details won’t be fully released until the Roamer 28 is finally unveiled at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Rand Roamer 28 specifications

LOA: 28ft 11in (8.82m)

Beam: 9ft 2in (2.80m)

Engines: TBC

Top speed: TBC

Price: TBC