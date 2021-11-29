Ryck 280 yacht tour: Is this sleek new sportsboat as good as an Axopar?

At the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to look inside the Ryck 280, which was making its global debut.

There was a notable frostiness in the air at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival as a host of new sportsboat builders tried to muscle in on the market for outboard sportsboats so deftly exploited by Axopar.

The Hanse’s group’s new Ryck brand pulled out all the stops, wrapping its first 280 in pearlescent green vinyl to catch the punters’ eyes.

However, we were more excited by the impressively deep-vee deadrise angle at the stern and the purposeful-looking hull that promises a top speed of up to 45 knots from the most powerful 350hp engine option.

Article continues below…

Sadly, neither the engine nor hard top are included in the starting price of €65,508 (bank on around £120k inc VAT for a nicely specified one) but there’s lots to like about the cockpit layout with its L-shaped dinette and walkaround decks.

The forward cuddy cabin is nicely trimmed and benefits from a separate heads compartment while the foredeck sunpad looks a nice spot to relax.

A protruding bow platform ensures the chain won’t scratch the reverse angle bow and allows crew to jump off onto the beach. Whether it handles as well as an Axopar is yet to be seen…

Ryck 280 specification

LOA: 31’2″ / 9.51m

Beam: 9’3″ / 2.81m

Draught: 2’1″ / 0.63m

Displacement: 2,070kg

Water capacity: 19 gal

Fuel capacity: 66 gal / 300l

Engine: Single outboard up to 350hp

CE category: C for 8 people

Starting price: €55,000 (ex. engine, delivery and VAT)

UK spec price: £120,000 (inc. VAT)