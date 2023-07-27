Riva 82 Diva first look: New design is all about al fresco living

Riva’s latest yacht, the Riva 82 Diva, is designed to deliver “endless outdoor space.” It attempts that by means of a stern beach club with drop-down terraces that increase the width by 3m...

Forward of that, the raised cockpit with its “sea-view” sofa design, encompasses a further 35m² of outdoor space.

And up on the flybridge, another 40m² enables each living area to enjoy its own distinct zone, with a lounge aft, a sunbathing area forward and an extra lounge with dinette and bar in the centre.

The saloon takes a similar approach to zonal arrangements, putting the lower living space and the raised dining area on different levels to help delineate each region without physically separating them.

The forward galley is particularly well connected thanks to a port side door but that can be closed off to help preserve guest privacy.

Down below, in addition to a pair of crew cabins that can be accessed via the side deck, the Riva 82 Diva provides plenty of volume for a full-beam owner’s suite and three guest cabins.

But with its low-profile structure, raised gunwales and aggressive window angles, its external styling remains extremely dynamic.

Riva 82 Diva specifications

LOA: 83ft 0in (25.29m)

Beam: 20ft 0in (6.08m)

Engines: Twin MAN V12 1800-1900hp

Top speed: 31 knots

Price: Available upon application