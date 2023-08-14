Riviera 505 SUV to get European debut at 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival

Making its European debut, the Australian-built Riviera 505 SUV was designed with active boaters in mind, its spacious, low-level cockpit and two-part aft platform providing the necessary working area for fishing and diving...

Meanwhile the fridge, freezer and grill installed down there make it easy to mix the cocktails and cook the catch.

Of course you don’t have to be active all the time – the section of the main deck between the cockpit and saloon provides a comfortable, sheltered outdoor area from which to watch others doing all the hard work, while the sunbed on the foredeck, complete with hinged backrest, will be ideal when the effort of merely watching gets too much.

The loss of some saloon space seems like a worthwhile trade for this innovative ‘mezzanine’ deck on the Riviera 505 SUV, which looks likely to become the most popular place to sit when at anchor or in port.

Meanwhile the saloon itself, with its two sofas, table, two-seat helm, and an aft galley handily placed at the centre of things, remains a reasonably practical size.

Down below, the owner’s cabin spans the widest part of the hull amidships, with big hull windows, a sofa, dressing table and ensuite shower and head. The VIP suite in the bows is quite a lot smaller, and there is also a twin-bunk kids’ cabin on the starboard side, sharing the day head with the VIP.

Article continues below…

The Riviera 505 SUV comes with two engine options, both IPS, and will be exhibited at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival alongside another Australian debutante, the slightly smaller Riviera 465 SUV.

This comes with 600hp Volvos as the sole power option, has a similar main deck arrangement to the 505, and a similar spec, while offering three cabins of a more equal size down below, with two heads.

Riviera 505 SUV specifications

LOA: 55ft 10in (17.01m)

Beam: 16ft 3in (4.96m)

Engines: Twin 600hp or 725hp Volvo IPS

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: Available upon application