Silent 60: New looks and a new hull mean this electric yacht is full of promise

We know this boat’s predecessor, the Silent 55, well here on MBY, but can the Silent 60 build on this promising platform?

Deputy editor, Jack, spent a few days on board last summer to see if Silent Yachts’ claims of noise and emission-free cruising rang true.

His time aboard the Silent 55 proved that the boat’s revolutionary power management and propulsion systems worked but the boat itself needed improvements.

Enter the Silent 60, with a redesigned hull that has a longer waterline and reverse bow to improve efficiency, and styling by Albert Nazarov that apes the flagship Silent 80.

The Silent 55’s awkward looks have been replaced by a design that is far kinder on the eye and makes room for even more living space plus a boost in solar power acreage on the roof from 30 to 42 panels.

There are several layout options available with as few as three cabins or as many as six – all with bathrooms – which will no doubt be very welcome on the charter market.

The deck spaces are as generous as you would expect of a boat that is nearly 30ft wide and some tweaks to the flybridge improve comfort levels over the Silent 55.

The hydraulic hard top is carried over, which clamps down flat to the deck to securely close off the top deck and maximise the efficiency of the array of solar panels.

At this boat’s core is its autonomy though, thanks to a range of 100 miles a day for weeks on end without having to fire up the generator.

Specification

LOA: 59ft 0in (17.99m)

Beam: 29ft 5in (8.99m)

Engines: Twin electric motors up to 250kW

Top speed: 20 knots

Starting price: €1,970,000