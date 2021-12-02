Sunseeker has just revealed the first images of its all-new Predator 65, which is due to make its public debut at the 2022 Düsseldorf boat show.

Sharing its hull and layout with the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht, but without that model’s minimalist sportsbridge, the Sunseeker Predator 65 makes for an even sleeker, sportier-looking craft.

In its place is a vast carbon-fibre and glass sunroof that slides back to leave a large opening over the main deck helm and living area for a truly open-yacht vibe.

Despite the appeal of the Sport Yacht’s innovative supercar-style Skyhelm, Sunseeker says there is a loyal following out there that still prefers the purer profile and single-level living of the Predator version. It expects both models to sell in roughly equal numbers.

There’s a lot going for the new Predator. Despite the lack of upper deck there’s still plenty of outdoor space at either end of the walkaround deck.

The aft cockpit combines a large sunpad over the stern garage with a spacious transom sofa and table arrangement leading into the galley and saloon.

Up at the bow there’s a large foredeck terrace with yet more seating and sunpads. There is also the tender garage itself that, when emptied of its cargo, combines with the hydraulic platform and moulded transom steps to create a multi-zone beach club.

Incidentally, the garage is more than 50% wider than the current Sunseeker Predator 74’s, meaning it’s large enough to accommodate a Williams 345 and a pair of SUPs or Seabobs.

The standard accommodation consists of three ensuite cabins – the owner’s cabin amidships, the VIP in the bow, and a twin bed between them to starboard.

There are several options for the amidships area to port, which can either be left separate as a utility storage area, the preferred option for the US, or incorporated into the owner’s suite to create a ‘Grand Master’ cabin with its own vanity/study area, the popular choice for European clients.

The final option is to fit it with a single-bunk berth for a child. There’s also a crew cabin for one accessed from the cockpit, meaning up to eight can sleep aboard.

There are two engine options, either twin IPS1200 or IPS1350s, but so far hardly any of the 20 or so Sport Yacht 65s sold have been specified with the smaller engines, and Predator 65 sales are expected to follow suit.

With the bigger engines, the top speed is 35 knots. A fuel capacity of 3,500 litres gives an estimated range of around 275nm at 23 knots, increasing to 945nm at 7.5 knots.

Prices range from £1,985,000-£2,065,000 excluding taxes. The Predator’s show debut will take place at Boot Düsseldorf in January.

“I’m normally a sucker for the Predator version of any Sunseeker but this time I’m not so sure,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae.

“The 65 Sport Yacht looks very nearly as sleek and thanks to that brilliant Skyhelm it’s arguably even more fun to drive. Decisions, decisions!”

Potted history of the Sunseeker Predator range

The Predator 65 is the 32nd model to bear the famous Sunseeker Predator name. The first-ever Predator, the original Predator 63, launched to rave reviews at the 1994 London Boat Show.

In all, no fewer than 1,200 Predators have been delivered to date in a range of sizes spanning 50-130ft. The new Predator 65 slots into the current range between the Sunseeker Predator 60 Evo and the Predator 74.