Sunseeker Predator 60 Evo yacht tour: Inside a capacious convertible cruiser

At just under 60ft, the Sunseeker Predator 60 Evo isn’t exactly a small yacht, nonetheless it is surprising how much they’ve managed to fit inside...

In this video, filmed when the Predator 60 Evo made its debut at the 2019 Southampton Boat Show, Nick shows us around.

The first thing you’re struck by is how seamlessly the cockpit flows into the saloon, an effect that can be undone in a few seconds when bad weather strikes.

Below decks it’s not exactly rare to find three guest cabins on a 60ft sportscruiser, but the size of those cabins is impressive nonetheless.

When you consider that Sunseeker has also managed to fit a tender garage and a crew cabin on the Predator 60 Evo, that really is quite the packaging achievement.

And there’s no shortage of finesse either – the Evo badge signifies that this is one of the latest generation Sunseekers, replete with cutting-edge styling throughout.

Sunseeker Predator 60 Evo specification

LOA: 18.24m / 59’10”

Beam: 4.70m / 15’5″

Draft: 1.30m / 4’3″

Displacement: 27,900kg / 61,509lb

Water capacity: 600l / 158 US gal

Fuel capacity: 2,200l / 484 gal / 581 US gal

Engine: Twin 900hp Volvo Penta D13s

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 21 knots

Cruising range: 220nm

Price: £1,135,000