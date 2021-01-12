We don’t reckon the Predator 74 lacks visual punch but if you are of the opinion that it could do with a little more pizzazz then the special edition XPS version is certain to tickle your fancy.

Available for an additional £93,600 over the standard boat on both the Predator 74 and 74 Sport Yacht, the XPS includes a variety of visual and material upgrades both outside and below decks.

Of note is the fact that XPS boats only come with the largest twin 1,900hp MAN V12s which, with a peak torque figure of 6,220nm, have enough power to tear a hole in time itself and will be capable of propelling the 45-tonne Predator 74 to a top speed of 40 knots.

The interior has a contemporary palette of dark woods and silver inserts, punctuated with bold detailing, reflective surfaces, stainless steel inserts and rich lacquers.

On deck there is a carbon-fibre cockpit table on an electric pedestal and high-end upholstery adorning the sun pads and external seating areas. The striking grey hull and silver superstructure is another option on top of the XPS treatment, however.

Underneath all of this is an impressively spacious three-cabin, three-bathroom, galley down layout with a particularly plush full beam master cabin that has a huge ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe. On the lower deck there’s space for a crew cabin and tender garage.

The main deck flows together beautifully and even on the Sport Yacht variant, which has a flybridge, there is a vast hardtop inset with glass that opens up the forward end of the saloon.

The standard 74 is a fine boat but the XPS variant adds the swagger we expect from the Sunseeker Predator range.

Specification

LOA: 74ft 10in (22.8m)

Beam: 17ft 8in (5.38m)

Engines: Twin MAN 1,900hp

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: £2.29m (ex. VAT)