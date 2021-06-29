Dutch shipyard Van Der Valk’s latest range of all-aluminium Explorer yachts aims to combine the hewn-from-granite feel and customisation of a long-range steel trawler with the style, speed and efficiency of a modern GRP craft.

Central to that is a fast displacement hull that allows it to punch through waves rather than over them at speeds of up to 20 knots.

Judging from the video footage of the first Van der Valk 28M Explorer Venera ploughing through a messy looking North Sea with barely any change in pace or attitude, it certainly appears to live up to those claims.

A fuel capacity of 22,000 litres backs this up with a long enough range to cross oceans.

It’s an interesting design, too, with a pronounced kink in the sheerline lifting the freeboard towards the bow to deflect spray away from the decks.

Glass panels in the tall bulwarks ensure this doesn’t compromise the view out from the owner’s suite.

The stern of the boat is just as quirky with a folding transom that opens up to reveal a beach club with its own cedar-lined sauna.

There’s even a picture window built into the transom so guests can use the beach club under way.

Forward of this is a generous crew area and what looks to be a large and brightly lit engineroom of near surgical cleanliness. The four ensuite guest cabins are all squeezed into the remaining forward half of the lower deck.

The main deck is split pretty evenly between a saloon and dining area aft, a large galley amidships and the owner’s suite forward. The bridge is located on its own half deck with access from the galley below.

The sundeck is the main outdoor entertaining space but also provides storage for the tender, Jet Ski and crane. With almost limitless customisation possible from this customer-friendly yard, it makes an intriguing alternative to the usual GRP offerings.

Van der Valk 28M Explorer specifications

LOA: 93ft 6in (28.50m)

Beam: 23ft 7in (7.20m)

Engines: 2 x 1,650hp MAN V12

Top speed: 20 knots

Fuel capacity: 22,000 litres

Price: €10,390,000 (ex. VAT)