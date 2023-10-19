Looking for the sexiest new boat at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show? If you ask us, it has to be the new Vanquish VQ55 Sports Line...

Be still our beating hearts. The 2023 Fort Lauderale Boat Show will see the official unwrapping of the newest addition to the Dutch Vanquish line-up, the brand new Vanquish VQ55 Sports Line. Two stats you’ll like: 3,000 horsepower from its five Mercury Verado 600hp V12 outboards, and a literally eye-watering 70-knot top speed.

This is the big brother to the GRP-hulled VQ40 Sports Line featuring a center console design by the former Citroen car designer Guido de Groot. With seats for 18 of your closest friends, it’s aimed squarely at the Miami-slash-St.Trop-slash-Ibiza sun-worshipping crowd.

And like the VQ40, its hull is molded in GRP rather than the more typical aluminum used in pretty much all other Vanquish models. No doubt plastic makes it quicker and less-pricy to build.

Vanquish claims that this new 55 is the first in its class to be designed in a wind tunnel. Gazing at that slammed-back windshield, air-cleaving axe-bow, and menacing, hull-side air intakes, the thing looks like it’s hitting 70 knots standing still.

Not a fan of outboards? Vanquish will happily build you a VQ55 with a pair of Nanni N16 1,200hp V8 diesels coupled to waterjets. But you’d have to make do with a more sedate 50-knot top end. It’s still quicker than a Wajer 55 though.

While the VQ’s mission in life is to party hard while the sun shines, it does boast a very comfy, two-cabin layout, with a double up in the bow and two singles amidships. We won’t mention the shared head.

And we’re still big fans of those super-deep walkways, and the focus on outdoor lounging and munching. Behind the helm there’s an industrial-grade barbie, with sink, fridge and ice-maker that’s perfect for catering the huge dining area close by.

No word on pricing yet, but don’t expect much change from $3 million.

Vanquish VQ55 Sports Line specification

LOA: 56ft 5ins (17.3m)

Beam: 16ft 1ins (4.9m)

Engines: 5 x 600hp Mercury Verado V12 / 2 x Nanni N16 1,200hp V8 diesels

Top speed: 70 knots

Starting price: TBC