Hear the word Vicem and chances are you'll conjure-up mental images of lovely cold-molded wooden luxury cruisers hand-crafted by Turkish artisans…

But for the 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show, the builder is dipping a tentative big toe into the crowded US center console fishing/cruising market with the global debut of its brand new Vicem 37 CC. And, wait for it, it’s being molded out of fiberglass.

Vicem teamed-up with Turkish designer and passionate angler Murat Iyriboz and Virginia-based naval architects DLBA to shape this new Vicem 37 CC.

In addition to a walkaround center console, the 37 will also be offered as a 37 Express with a covered foredeck and deep, family-friendly cockpit protected by a tall, wrap-around windshield.

In true Vicem style, the boat will come with plenty of old-school boat-building touches, like shiny-varnished teak around the bow, gorgeous teak helm seats and hand-stitched upholstery.

While fishing will be its main forte – witness the multitude of rod holders scattered around the decks – the Vicem 37 CC is also being targeted at the family owner. Hence the big sunpad and U-shaped seating in the bow, three-across helm, and rear-facing seating in the cockpit.

Below decks there’s also a small cabin with a vee berth, wet head and bare-bones galley, while a Seakeeper gyro-stabilizer is there to calm the rock ‘n roll while the rods are out.

Outboard choices include twin or triple Mercury 350s with Vicem talking of a 48-knot top speed with the bigger motors and a 350-mile range at cruising speeds.

So new is the project that the first completed boat won’t actually arrive at the 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show until the second day, and with no time for official photography, there are only these renderings available. But we’re predicting this new Vicem 37 CC will be one Turkish delight.

Vicem 37 CC specification

LOA: 36ft 11in (11m)

Beam: 12ft 3in (3.7m)

Engines: Twin/triple outboard

Top speed: 48 knots

Starting price: $400,000