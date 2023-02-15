VisionF 60 first look: Super beamy powercat design offers a huge amount of deck space

Although it’s built from fibreglass rather than aluminium, the new VisionF 60 differs from the larger 80 in more than just material…

With a beam of 10m, which exceeds even that of the 80-footer, this new VisionF 60 is almost 60% as wide as it is long – opening up a vast amount of space on both the main and flybridge decks.

Now, as you might expect of such a beamy flybridge catamaran, there is a slightly angular, upright feel to the design. In fact, it has a steely, adventure-ready style that could be construed either as infectiously tough or simplistically slab-sided, depending on how you look at it.

But the long unbroken sweep of windows on the hull and main deck certainly do a good job of adding balance to the bulk. In line with its go-anywhere aesthetic, the fact that the VisionF 60 avoids linking both hulls with a full height bridge deck also bodes well for the softness of the ride, the rough-water handling and the running efficiency.

And yet it still comes with a vast range of layout options. You can spec the galley on the main deck or in one of the hulls.

You can position the ensuite crew cabin forward or aft. And you can arrange the hulls with any of the following: four equally sized double cabins; a spacious master stateroom and two doubles; two big doubles and a kids’ room; or with one of the guest cabins as a service room, a gym or an office.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

In all cases, a pair of wide, symmetrical side decks connects the alfresco aft deck to the bow area with yet more seating and sunpads – and rather cleverly, you can also access this zone directly from the saloon, via a door in the centre of the screen.

As you would expect, the hardtop-protected flybridge also comes with plenty of options, including solar panels. But in spite of its volume, the new VisionF 60 will have an exceptionally shallow draft of just 0.65m (fully loaded), opening cruising grounds that would usually be out of reach for boats of this scale.

Construction is due to begin in early 2023 with delivery from spring 2024. Standard power will come from twin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS 600 diesel engines for a top speed of around 21 knots. And if all goes to plan, we should see it come to market at little more than half the price of the larger VisionF 80.

VisionF 60 specifications

LOA: 56ft 10in (17.32m)

Beam: 32ft 10in (10m)

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS 600s

Top speed: 21 knots

Starting price: €2,700,000 (ex. VAT)