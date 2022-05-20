Vision F80 yacht tour: Inside a €5m powercat with an electric future

At the recent Palma Boat Show, MBY deputy editor Jack Haines took the chance to tour the new Vision F80 powercat…

One of the standout boats at the 2022 Palma Boat Show was the Vision F80, an enormous all-black catamaran from Turkish yard Vision F, who are currently working in partnership with Silent Yachts.

The Vision F80 on display at Palma was fitted with Volvo Penta IPS, but future versions will feature hybrid and electric boat powertrain options.

Our tour starts at the transom with its split bathing platform and hydraulic tender launch platform in the middle.

Once you’re in the cockpit, you really get a sense of the true size of the Vision F80 – with a 30ft beam there’s plenty of room for huge side decks that look like they’ve been borrowed from a bowling alley.

Moving inside, the galley is accessed via its own separate staircase to port, leaving the entire main deck free for a sprawling saloon.

Two more staircases towards the bow lead into the guest accommodation, with the owner’s cabin and a twin cabin to starboard, plus two further cabins to port.

Additional toy storage is offered on the foredeck – there is more than enough room for a Williams jet tender and a jetski, which can be launched via a deck crane.

But arguably, the star of the show is the vast flybridge, which boasts acres of entertaining space, more than enough to fit a hot tub should you require.

Enjoy the tour…

Vision F80 specifications

LOA: 78’1″ / 23.8m

Beam: 31’4″ / 9.56m

Draft: 2’7″ / 0.8m

Displacement (dry): 52 tonnes / 114,640lbs

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS 800

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Fuel capacity: 7,650L / 1,682 gal

Water capacity: 3,800L / 836 gal

Starting price: €5 million (ex. VAT)