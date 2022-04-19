Horizon PC60 yacht tour: Stunning $3.5m home-from-home cruising catamaran

Reporting from the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a tour of the Horizon PC60 powercat…
Horizon Yachts is a boat builder that is best known for its superyachts, but they also build a fantastic range of powercats, including the Horizon PC60.
Powered by two 705hp Cummins diesels, the Horizon PC60 has an effective range of 400 miles at 18 knots and costs $3.5million.
The engines are housed separately, one in each hull, giving plenty of room around each engine to work – something that is particularly handy on a long distance cruiser that will spend a lot of time at sea.
Moving inside and the beauty of a powercat is that you end up with similar space to a 15ft longer monohull. They’re also very efficient through the water and very stable at anchor.
Powercats are ideally suited for island hopping around the Bahamas because you’ve also got a shallower draft as well as acres of space up front for relaxing in the sun.
What’s more, the flybridge was built for tropical climates, so you have a fully air conditioned Eisenglass enclosed bridge ahead of a lovely Corian worktop, barbecue, plenty of storage and a crane for launching your tender.
Enjoy the tour…
Horizon PC60 specifications
LOA: 60’9” / 18.52m
Beam: 24’6” / 7.47m
Draft: 4’9” / 1.45m
Displacement (half load): 37.86T / 83,467lbs
Fuel capacity: 1,000 gal / 3,785L
Water capacity: 250 gal / 945L
Engines: Twin 705hp Cummins QSM11
Top speed: 23 knots
Range: 400nm at 18 knots
Price: $3.5million