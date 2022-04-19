Horizon PC60 yacht tour: Stunning $3.5m home-from-home cruising catamaran

Reporting from the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a tour of the Horizon PC60 powercat…

Horizon Yachts is a boat builder that is best known for its superyachts, but they also build a fantastic range of powercats, including the Horizon PC60.

Powered by two 705hp Cummins diesels, the Horizon PC60 has an effective range of 400 miles at 18 knots and costs $3.5million.

The engines are housed separately, one in each hull, giving plenty of room around each engine to work – something that is particularly handy on a long distance cruiser that will spend a lot of time at sea.

Moving inside and the beauty of a powercat is that you end up with similar space to a 15ft longer monohull. They’re also very efficient through the water and very stable at anchor.

Article continues below…

Powercats are ideally suited for island hopping around the Bahamas because you’ve also got a shallower draft as well as acres of space up front for relaxing in the sun.

What’s more, the flybridge was built for tropical climates, so you have a fully air conditioned Eisenglass enclosed bridge ahead of a lovely Corian worktop, barbecue, plenty of storage and a crane for launching your tender.

Enjoy the tour…

Horizon PC60 specifications

LOA: 60’9” / 18.52m

Beam: 24’6” / 7.47m

Draft: 4’9” / 1.45m

Displacement (half load): 37.86T / 83,467lbs

Fuel capacity: 1,000 gal / 3,785L

Water capacity: 250 gal / 945L

Engines: Twin 705hp Cummins QSM11

Top speed: 23 knots

Range: 400nm at 18 knots

Price: $3.5million