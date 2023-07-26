Wellcraft 435 first look: New flagship set to launch at Cannes 2023

Coming hot on the heels of the adventure-ready Wellcraft 355, the new Wellcraft 435 is not just the biggest Wellcraft ever, but also the most versatile...

There’s plenty of space on the aft deck thanks to a large bathing platform and a cockpit with fold-down bulwarks on both sides, and the big foredeck lounge provides a handy alternative drinks venue.

With its plumb bow, forward raked windscreen, substantial freeboard and elevated all-round guardrails, there’s plenty of security here, as well as volume.

And visibility looks good too, thanks to 360° glazing, plus a starboard side door and an overhead sunroof.

Down below, there are two cabins and two shower rooms, providing flexible cruising facilities for up to five people.

The elevated hull sides and long rectangular hull windows ought to do good things for both headroom and light in the ensuite owner’s cabin.

Further aft, the full-beam guest cabin supplements its forward-facing double berth with a starboard sofa that doubles as a handy extra bed.

And thanks to triple-rig outboard options totalling up to 1,050hp, this flexible explorer boat should also be capable of 50-knot performance.

Wellcraft 435 specifications

LOA: 42ft 8in (13.40m)

Beam: 9ft 10in (3.82m)

Engines: Outboards of up to 1,050hp

Top speed: 50 knots

Price: TBC