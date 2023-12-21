Yamarin 80 DC first look: The best of both worlds?

The new Yamarin 80 DC is designed to appeal as much to people in Florida, Australia and the Med as it does to Nordic boaters – and the solution Marco Casali has put forward is to combine the best features of a day cruiser with those of a walkaround...

Unlike most weekenders, the Yamarin 80 DC uses a sunken port walkway, making bow access very secure and increasing the space available for the cabin door.

In the absence of side decks, the beamy cockpit then takes full advantage of the volume with a big L-shaped aft settee and a staggered companionway that threads a route through the angled cushions of the aft dinette, past the port wet bar and down to the lower deck through a door to port of the helm.

Down here, there’s a good forward double cabin, plus a separate heads compartment to starboard and a handy changing seat to port, with a sloped backrest so you can relax and put your feet up.

Further aft, beneath the cockpit sole, there’s another proper fore-and-aft double bed sunk deep into the curve of the hull to make outstanding use of every last inch of space.

Yamarin 80 DC specifications

LOA: 27ft 3in (8.30m)

Beam: 8ft 6in (2.60m)

Engines: Single Yamaha F225-300 outboard

Top speed: 43 knots

Starting price: £128,759