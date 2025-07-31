A-Z of Powercats: Aquila

In our Powercat A-Z series, we pick some of the biggest and best powercat producers in the world. Today we look at Aquila

Formed in 2012 as part of a collaboration between powerful Chinese manufacturing firm Sino Eagle Group and major US boat dealer MarineMax, this award-winning multihull specialist is now the world’s most prolific powercat brand.

Aquila builds its boats at a state-of-the-art million-square-foot production facility in Hangzhou City, China, and that brings with it some natural advantages, both in terms of industrial efficiency and product development.

The Florida-based design team collaborates with world-leading naval architecture firms such as J&J Design (Slovenia), VPLP Design (France), Peart Yacht Design (South Africa) and Yacht Design Works (USA). That has seen Aquila achieve international renown for bringing traditional big boat features to much more accessible areas of the market.

Among its most notable innovations are its forward steps for direct bridge-to-bow access, its patented tender crane system and its bulbous bow designs for more efficient passage-making. With a varied fleet that also promises robust build quality, big day spaces, a soft ride and keen value for money, it’s easy to see why Aquila has become such a big name in charter, as well as private recreation.

The Aquila powercat range

The Aquila fleet comprises 12 models across five product lines, from 28 to 70ft. At the entry point, the fast outboard-powered Offshore line starts with the 28 Molokai, which comes in both centre console and cuddy variants.

The 47 Molokai takes that same high-performance, fishing-friendly offshore principle and ramps things up with a spacious owner’s cabin and the option of quadruple 400hp V10s for speeds in the region of 60 knots. The lightweight and agile Sport line provides an additional two options at 32 and 36ft.

The recently introduced Coupe 42 and 46 increase the flexibility of application with sheltered saloons, inboard and outboard propulsion options and Aquila’s Hydro Glide Foil System for extra efficiency and comfort. The spacious and sociable Yacht line adds another four models at 42, 44, 50 and 54ft, all with beamy saloons, generous galleys, versatile flybridges and deep, safe bow decks.

And at the top of the fleet, the 70 Luxury comes with carbon-fibre reinforcements, intuitive joystick control, a flybridge that can be open or enclosed, a huge aft beach club and a show-stopping owner’s cabin that spans the entire 27ft beam.

Our pick

The fact that the 46 Coupe comes with a pair of 600hp Verado V12s makes it seriously quick. But to help boost your range, the 46’s stepped hulls also come with a fixed carbon foil as standard – and you can further boost your efficiency with a set of Volvo Penta D6-DPI 480s.

However you choose to spec it, the day spaces here are superb. An aft galley and dinette enable excellent integration with the huge aft cockpit. An extendable sunshade and a cockpit bar help make the most of that sociable aft zone and in addition to a full-beam saloon and a sheltered bow lounge, you also get a private ensuite double with separate shower, plus an owner’s cabin with a king-size bed that faces outboard for amazing views.

In short, if you want summer trips, long weekends, extended cruises and an enclosed retreat you can transform into an open-air party platform, this is a great way to go about it.

