A-Z of Powercats: Four Winns

In our Powercat A-Z series, we pick some of the biggest and best powercat producers in the world. Today we look at Four Winns

Four Winns was established in 1975 in Cadillac, Michigan, when brothers, John, Bill and Charlie Winn, and their Dad, Bill Senior, acquired a struggling boat-building firm and gave it a new lease of life with a fresh name and a fresh direction.

Right from the start, the intention was to construct a fleet of compact but high-end, American-made boats, optimised for family recreation and watersports – and their success was phenomenal.

They did add a range of compact cruisers in the late 1980s, as well as a V575 model that pushed way up toward the 50ft mark, but at its core, this has always been a brand of sporting open day boats.

Today, under Beneteau Group ownership, Four Winns is a global leader in exactly that sector. With a whole range of prestigious industry awards that pay testament to its quality build, dynamic styling, robust resale values and intelligent deck layouts, it was inevitable that Four Winns would also do a great job with the broader, taper-free deck of a powercat, and with the advent of its first multihull in 2023, it very much proved the point.

The Four Winns range

At the heart of the modern Four Winns fleet is the H Series line of bow riders, comprising six hull lengths from 20 to 33ft. Available in both sterndrive and outboard configurations, their traditional tapered bows are paired with steeper stems, raised hull sides and long wraparound screens for extra internal security and a more potent and distinctive aesthetic.

Available in three hull lengths from 22 to 27ft, the HD Series adds extra space and refinement with broader deck-boat-style bows, as well as exclusive hand stitching, high-end seating and premium design flourishes in the external styling.

The five Surf models, again from 22 to 27ft, bring wake tabs, ballast systems, wake towers and GPS speed control into play, as well as touchscreen dash displays, superior sound systems and forward-facing Volvo Penta drives for extra grip and safety.

And as the first in the new line of “TH” multihulls, the new TH36 instantly delivers a beam 5ft greater than the flagship of the monohull line, as well as two ensuite double cabins and all kinds of extra flexibility in the deck arrangement.

Our pick

Taking inspiration from the brand’s iconic bow riders, Four Winns’ debut venture into multihulls has all kinds of merit. You can pick 300hp V8s for 30 knots or 350hp V10s for 34 knots but either way, the deck layout is impressive.

The cockpit’s L-shaped seating units can be slid together to create a single central unit cocooned beneath the shelter of the all-over canvases. They can also be slid apart, creating a broad walkway from the big aft swim platform all the way forward to the squared-off bow lounge, where you’ll find plenty of storage and easy seating for the entire ship’s company.

Back in the cockpit, a port galley sits opposite another seating unit to starboard – and in tandem with some sensibly raised side decks, they help create the volume down below for a pair of symmetrical cabins, each with permanent double beds and forward bathrooms with separate showers.

Refined, spacious and seriously versatile, the fact that this Garroni-designed powercat also happens to be the best looking boat in its sector is just a very welcome bonus.

See our complete A-Z guide to Powercats