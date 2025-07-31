A-Z of Powercats: Archipelago Yachts

In our Powercat A-Z series, we pick some of the biggest and best powercat producers in the world. Today we look at Archipelago Yachts

Since its inception back in 2022, Archipelago Yachts has forged a reputation as a builder of serious offshore powercats. Every boat in its fleet is RCD/RCR Category-A certified, with highly efficient, soft-running hulls and diesel-electric hybrid powerplants for uprated sustainability and greater independence from shoreside support.

Built entirely from aluminium for reduced weight, increased strength and extra customisation potential, each boat also benefits from the commercial expertise of Chartwell Marine. Exceptional bridge deck clearance means reduced slamming, better comfort and improved endurance in heavy weather.

And although the company builds its boats on the Isle of Wight, it also now offers a design and licence package, which means you can have your boat built, under Archipelago supervision, by the shipyard of your choice. Whichever way you choose to go about it, an Archipelago powercat is exactly the kind of boat you need if you want to enjoy your adventure, rather than endure it.

The Archipelago Yachts range

There are five boats in the Archipelago fleet, from 40 to 80ft in length. At the entry point, the supremely practical ocean-going A40 comes with two or three cabins, a 2,000nm range and the ability to turn its hand to a variety of commercial and semi-commercial purposes.

Above that, the original A47 adds the option of a fourth cabin, as well as extra luxury and an additional 1,000 miles of range, while retaining the A40’s modest 3ft draft for easy-access exploration. The A52 adds extra volume in the saloon and cabins, as well as a versatile flybridge and a more leisure-friendly external aft cockpit.

Recommended videos for you

Stepping up again, the A63 changes the game in terms of zero-emission oceanic adventure, courtesy of twin direct-injection bio-methanol engines, combined with a methanol-to-hydrogen fuel cell for the house loads.

And at the pinnacle of the fleet, the A80 employs an award-winning hull form used extensively in the offshore wind industry for true go-anywhere, do-anything capability, while still providing a helideck, sleeping for 12 people and 30-knot performance.

Our pick

As an ambassador for the Archipelago way of doing things, the A47 is a superb piece of work. Elevated hull sides and lofty side decks help drop the profile of the pilothouse, delivering a potent military aesthetic, while creating extra room for wet storage lockers in the cockpit and more generous volume in the cabins.

Again, lightweight aluminium construction improves impact resistance and enables much simpler repairs, while also making one-off custom requests far easier to accommodate. Even as a standard unit, though, the attractive main deck saloon comes with big all-round views, a proper galley and a delightful calibre of fit-out.

If you opt for three rather than four cabins, you get an outrageously indulgent owner’s cabin in the port hull too. And there’s plenty of space on the rooftop for your toys, as well as for solar panels or for a tender and crane.

Tough, stable, soft-riding and long-distance with great looks, a competitive price and oddly charming accommodation, this is a proper British expedition machine with the power to make you feel pampered.

See our complete A-Z guide to Powercats