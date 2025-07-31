A-Z of Powercats: Lagoon

In our Powercat A-Z series, we pick some of the biggest and best powercat producers in the world. Today we look at Lagoon

Lagoon is a global leader in the production of power and sailing cats. Founded as a multihull division of Jeanneau in 1984, the firm was sold to Construction Navale Bordeaux before being acquired by Beneteau in 1995. That brought a fresh level of industrial might to the table that has seen it deliver more than 7,000 boats in the last 40 years. But the brand ethos has never altered.

Designed by French naval architecture firm, VPLP Design, which has an extraordinary heritage in record-breaking racing cats, Lagoon is famed for stable, high-volume catamarans that are keenly optimised to meet the needs of liveaboard and long-distance cruisers.

In the past, that has seen it focus primarily on sailing cats but it has also been building powercats for more than a decade now. Its first was the Lagoon 630, which used an established sailing cat hull to provide the perfect platform for large groups and extended cruises. That was followed by the Lagoon Seventy8, which applied the same design approach on a larger platform, winning a variety of international awards in the process.

The Lagoon range

Lagoon’s modern-day fleet is still dominated by sailing cats, with nine models from 38 to 82ft in length, but the two beamy, long-distance powercats it does build are unlike anything else on the market.

The ‘entry-level’ Sixty7 is a supremely flexible platform, as comfortable with ocean crossings as it is with relaxed coastal cruising. With wide open living spaces, huge views and a deliberate focus on simplicity of design, it provides unbroken single-level access from the aft cockpit through the expansive saloon to the sociable seating of the bow’s sunken lounge.

With 5,500L of fuel, 1,000L of water and lots of space for a powerful solar array, there’s plenty of autonomy for more ambitious explorers to spend long spells on board. But with the uprated Yanmar 440s, this is also a boat that can scoot along at speeds in excess of 20 knots. For those who want more of everything, however, Lagoon’s flagship Eighty3 is an even more extraordinary boat…

Our pick

Developed from the Seventy8 powercat and built on the same proven platform as the Eighty2 sailboat, the Eighty3’s class-leading 4,600 square feet of deck space is now more customisable than ever. With a new open-plan arrangement that prioritises freestanding furniture in the saloon, aft cockpit and flybridge, you can leverage the expertise of the Lagoon Premium Team to organise the living spaces in any way you like.

The lower deck is highly flexible too. It comes with four ensuite cabins, each with its own private staircase, including an owner’s cabin with a king-size bed that faces out over a delightful drop-down balcony.

You can also spec up to six cabins for 16 people, with extra cabins for four crew in the forward sections of the hulls. As for those enormous day spaces, they can be supplemented with a huge 240ft² hydraulic aft platform, enabling you to extend your cockpit space, relax at the water’s edge or deploy tenders and toys. And with a cruising range of 3,500nm, ocean-crossing capability remains a central part of the package.

