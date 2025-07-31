A-Z of Powercats: Makai

In our Powercat A-Z series, we pick some of the biggest and best powercat producers in the world. Today we look at Makai

Makai Yachts feels refreshingly different. Headquartered in Britain, designed in Italy and built in Croatia, it was founded in 2019 with the intention of creating a range of comfortable long-distance powercats with the handling and looks to tempt even the most ardent monohull fan.

It wouldn’t be until the Palma Boat Show in 2024 that we saw the brand’s first boat emerge on the international stage, but that original M37 made a very major impression. Having traversed the 1,800nm from Makai’s manufacturing facility in Split to the show venue in Mallorca, it was clear straight away that this coupé-style cat came with serious cruising credentials.

But true to Makai’s word, the style was equally strong. Having drawn inspiration from the world of classic supercars, Italian designer, Emmanuele Rossi, balanced what he called “elegance and masculinity” to lovely effect.

It was no surprise then when it received immediate nominations for the Multihull of the Year and European Powerboat of the Year awards and it has since gone on to lay down the blueprint for a new Open variant, as well as for the similarly seductive Makai 42.

The Makai range

While the M37 prototype has now been subtly refined to help make the most of its enormous potential, the most critical update to this first Makai cruiser involves the option of both Q-SPD surface drives and hydrofoils for increased efficiency, a softer ride and an uprated 40-knot top end, as well as the introduction of an M37 Open variant that marries proper open boating sensations with that same highly sociable full-beam cockpit and five-berth layout.

With a 600nm range and cavernous fridge capacity as standard, it’s certainly no less capable as a platform for extended cruises – but while a larger outboard-powered M40 is currently in the design stages, there’s also now a new flagship in the form of the M42 Cruiser.

Available with or without a flybridge (and with or without a T-top), it employs an enclosed saloon with the option of heating and air conditioning for extra privacy and four-season flexibility. And again, recreational options like the hydraulic aft platform and custom tweaks involving the materials, decking and furniture can all be augmented with major performance upgrades in the form of Makai’s foil assist system.

Our pick

With its plunging sheerline, open transom, raised bow and limo-style roof, the M37 isn’t just a good-looking powercat, it’s also a bit of a performer. The elevated bridge deck minimises wave slap, the absence of a flybridge keeps the weight low and a modest beam of 15ft 3in (about 41% of the overall length) narrows the channel between the hulls, softening the ride and improving agility.

Naturally then, the design of the M37 avoids wasting any of that space on side decks. Instead, you get a broad and unobstructed 160sqft cockpit with steps to the foredeck through the screen. In the centre of the deck, a large island sunbed with a reversible backrest sits opposite an aft-facing bench so you can seat up to eight people at a time.

But even if you spec three benches instead, you still get big chunky bulwarks on both sides, with a range of integrated storage units, plus lovely generous walkways for easy onboard movement.

And if, as a keen cruiser, you enjoy the big wet bar and casual companion seating, a pair of ensuite double cabins with 7ft of headroom is likely to prove even more pleasing.

