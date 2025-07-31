A-Z of Powercats: McConaghy

In our Powercat A-Z series, we pick some of the biggest and best powercat producers in the world. Today we look at McConaghy

McConaghy Boats was founded in Australia in 1967 by John McConaghy, with the intention of applying new and innovative materials to the production of skiffs, Tornado and A-class catamarans.

In the 1970s, it was one of the first companies in the world to take pre-impregnated carbon fibre from the aerospace industry and use it in the construction of boats. And in the late 80s, it combined that with Nomex Honeycomb core technology to create cutting-edge 70ft-plus racing yachts.

The company would go on to have great success with its maxi yachts in the Rolex Sydney Hobart race, before opening a Chinese shipyard in 2006 to increase capacity and to support production of its semi-custom yacht lines. And today, McConaghy builds powercats and luxury multihulls, as well as highly advanced racing yachts, all with plenty of customisation potential, including personalised layouts and bespoke power solutions.

The McConaghy range

Such is McConaghy’s heritage in pioneering composite projects that its production range can seem quite challenging to understand. But if you discount the sailing yachts, its modern powercat fleet is broadly

split into four product lines.

The semi-custom MC multihull series offers a 63-footer in Tourer and Offshore variants, both of which feature lightweight carbon fibre construction and fixed foils for a top speed of 36 knots and a range of 1,500 nautical miles. As a long-distance cruiser with four guest cabins and two crew cabins, the larger MC82p model increases that range to 4,000 miles, while also providing all kinds of flexibility for use as a family yacht, a coastal weekender or even a commercial charter platform.

McConaghy’s highly capable Explorer series adds another three options at 82, 95 and 131ft – all with gloriously potent styling, sector-leading fuel efficiency, ocean-crossing range and large expanses of deck space for a whole raft of expedition accessories.

The GT86 of the Gran Turismo series adopts a sports coupé profile with a narrower beam and plenty of power for swift offshore passages. And the PL115 of the Platinum series is an authentic superyacht with high-volume interiors, panoramic views and bespoke, handcrafted living spaces.

Our pick

As part of McConaghy’s Superyacht family, the fast, elegant and beautifully appointed GT86 is conceived as the ultimate luxury yacht. Equipped with a slightly narrower 30ft beam for extra control and ride comfort at pace, it uses a pair of Volvo Penta D13-IPS1350s for speeds in the region of 32 knots. The low-slung sports coupé profile helps keep the weight and windage in check for fast passage-making but it also conceals an internal environment of extraordinary quality.

The interior design is all about clean lines and sophisticated materials, subtly elevated with LED under-lighting, carbon accents and bespoke joinery. In terms of layout, the expansive bulkhead-free saloon uses vast panoramic windows and a flexible arrangement that enables you to customise the space with lounge areas, dining zones and a professional-grade galley.

There’s also a sociable central helm station, orbited by seating on both sides with direct access to the sunken bow lounge. And with a huge, sheltered single-level aft cockpit, there’s plenty of opportunity to expand the party outside.

