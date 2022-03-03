April 2022

The April issue includes the full results of our head-to-head test of antifouling paints, plus a full test of the new Azimut 68.

Top 10 news stories

New Fairline Squadron 58; Quarken 27 targets Axopar; Project Meteor; Seavy 11 power cat; Greenline 58 Hybrid; first hydrogen-powered superyacht and more

New boats

First impressions on all the latest launches including: Princess X80, Vicem Tuna Master 37, Absolute 56 Fly, VanDutch VD56

Aquaspirit 585: Tested

We take this affordable new aluminium RIB for a spin to see if it lives up to its billing as an ideal starter boat

Croatia calling: Part 3

Our liveaboard adventurers visit the magical Kornati Islands and the world famous Krka waterfalls

Galeon 500 Fly: Tested

Is there more to this 50ft flybridge than folding balconies and rotating cockpit seats? We give it the full MBY treatment

Globetrotter: Part 2

Round-the-world hopeful Iain Macneil prepares his boat for the big challenge

Azimut 68: Tested

Powerful engines and a calming interior give this stylish new flybridge contender serious cruising appeal

The people’s Princess

How one reader turned a shabby secondhand Princess 440 into a modern and comfortable home from home

Editor vs e-Foil

Hugo tries his hand at the latest must-have boat toy to see if it’s really a suitable sport for middle-aged desk-jockeys

The big antifoul mega-test

Full results of our seven-month-long trial of eight different types of new and traditional antifouling treatments. Find out which worked best!

New gear

Besenzoni’s electric tender lift; Mastervolt Chargemaster; Overboat foiling PWC; Volt folding e-bike and more

Jon Mendez shows you how to make lightwork of this annual DIY chore

Buying a used: Sessa C42

A rare sight on these shores, this fully enclosed sportscruiser makes a stylish and practical secondhand buy

Our boats

Jack puts his XO to bed for the winter and Phyllis Rock and husband Peter enjoy a Cockwells owner’s rally in their Duchy 27, Alchemy

Find me a: First boat

Our secondhand boat expert Nick Burnham zeroes in on four affordable first buys from Bayliner, Sealine, Doral and Fairline