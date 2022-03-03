April 2022

The April issue includes the full results of our head-to-head test of antifouling paints, plus a full test of the new Azimut 68.
Top 10 news stories
New Fairline Squadron 58; Quarken 27 targets Axopar; Project Meteor; Seavy 11 power cat; Greenline 58 Hybrid; first hydrogen-powered superyacht and more
New boats
First impressions on all the latest launches including: Princess X80, Vicem Tuna Master 37, Absolute 56 Fly, VanDutch VD56
Aquaspirit 585: Tested
We take this affordable new aluminium RIB for a spin to see if it lives up to its billing as an ideal starter boat
Croatia calling: Part 3
Our liveaboard adventurers visit the magical Kornati Islands and the world famous Krka waterfalls
Galeon 500 Fly: Tested
Is there more to this 50ft flybridge than folding balconies and rotating cockpit seats? We give it the full MBY treatment
Globetrotter: Part 2
Round-the-world hopeful Iain Macneil prepares his boat for the big challenge
Azimut 68: Tested
Powerful engines and a calming interior give this stylish new flybridge contender serious cruising appeal
The people’s Princess
How one reader turned a shabby secondhand Princess 440 into a modern and comfortable home from home
Editor vs e-Foil
Hugo tries his hand at the latest must-have boat toy to see if it’s really a suitable sport for middle-aged desk-jockeys
The big antifoul mega-test
Full results of our seven-month-long trial of eight different types of new and traditional antifouling treatments. Find out which worked best!
New gear
Besenzoni’s electric tender lift; Mastervolt Chargemaster; Overboat foiling PWC; Volt folding e-bike and more
How to: Antifoul a boat
Jon Mendez shows you how to make lightwork of this annual DIY chore
Buying a used: Sessa C42
A rare sight on these shores, this fully enclosed sportscruiser makes a stylish and practical secondhand buy
Our boats
Jack puts his XO to bed for the winter and Phyllis Rock and husband Peter enjoy a Cockwells owner’s rally in their Duchy 27, Alchemy
Find me a: First boat
Our secondhand boat expert Nick Burnham zeroes in on four affordable first buys from Bayliner, Sealine, Doral and Fairline