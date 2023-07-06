The August 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Frauscher 1414 Demon, Sealine S390 and Moon Power 60.

Top ten news stories

Fletcher’s first new boat for 20 years; Orca sinkings; new SAY 52 & more

New boats

The latest launches including: Holterman X-Treme-60; Wilder 60; Evo R4 XT; Solaris Power 52 Open; Horizon V74

Recommended videos for you

Williams Evojet 70: Tested

Has the British builder’s new flagship still got the go-kart handling of its siblings?

Treasure islands

Matt Dale’s first visit to the Isles of Scilly is as magical as hoped but not without its challenges

Frauscher Demon: Tested

It looks like the coolest boat on the planet but what is it really like to drive?

Editor v electric surfboard

Can our very own middle-aged surf sceptic get the hang of this latest boat toy sensation?

Sealine S390: Tested

A full sea trial of this spacious open sportscruiser proves there’s more to it than just a day boating party platform

Aegean adventure

Thomas and Jutta Kittel take their Marlow 72 into the rarely visited waters of Albania and discover some hidden gems

Moon Power 60: Tested

The first power cat from this fast-growing multi-hull brand is a custom-built wonder bursting with potential

Volvo hybrid: Tested

A Jeanneau NC37 fitted with Volvo’s first diesel electric hybrid engine provides a fascinating glimpse into the future

How to: set up a road trailer

Jon Mendez shows you how to rig your boat and trailer for the road

New gear

The latest boat kit from waste water management systems to foiling scooters

Buying a used: Nimbus 335 Coupe

With a deck-level saloon and galley this quality cruiser makes an ideal buy for older couples and young families alike

Find me a: open sportscruiser

Four top bargains to get you afloat this summer, from as little as £44,995