The December 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Fairline Squadron 58, Viggo C10 and Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295.

Top 10 news stories

Brunswick’s Axopar rival, Sunseeker 120, British-built hybrid powercat and more

Stars of the Southampton Boat Show

Ten of Southampton’s best new boats, including Nordkapp V12, Cormate Chase 32, Nord Star 42+ and Piper 12C

Aegean Adventure

Thomas and Jutta Kittel end their Greek odyssey with a blissful cruise among the Sporades islands

Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295: Tested

If you’re a family buyer with £500,000 to spend on a boat, the Merry Fisher flagship is a craft you need to see

Going Dutch

James Leaver takes his Van der Valk 1800 across the Channel for a fortnight of fun in the Netherlands

Fairline Squaron 58: Tested

The brilliant British flybridge with the class-leading beach club

Raceboat renovation

Shaun and Dan Bentley restore a derelict Class 1 Planatec raceboat – and then compete in the Cowes-Torquay!

Viggo C10: Tested

If 007 was in the market for a boat, it would look (and go) something like this…

Honda goes large

Can Honda’s new 350hp V8 outboard put it back among the contenders?

New gear

Zhik’s winter warmers, the latest Yamaha PWs and the Icom VHF system that doubles as an intercom

How to: Handle shafts

Scared of rudders? Worried by windage? Jon Mendez explains how to work your shafts like a pro

Trim tab upgrade

Small boat owner, Gilbert Park, installs a set of Humphree Lightning interceptors

Used boat: Windy 31 Zonda

In pursuit of performance? How about a stylish Windy sportscruiser for less than £200,000?

Find Me A: Cool cuddy boat

Weekending wonders at every budget from Cranchi, Marex, Rinker and Yamarin