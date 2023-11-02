The December 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Fairline Squadron 58, Viggo C10 and Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295.
Top 10 news stories
Brunswick’s Axopar rival, Sunseeker 120, British-built hybrid powercat and more
Stars of the Southampton Boat Show
Ten of Southampton’s best new boats, including Nordkapp V12, Cormate Chase 32, Nord Star 42+ and Piper 12C
Recommended videos for you
Aegean Adventure
Thomas and Jutta Kittel end their Greek odyssey with a blissful cruise among the Sporades islands
Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295: Tested
If you’re a family buyer with £500,000 to spend on a boat, the Merry Fisher flagship is a craft you need to see
Going Dutch
James Leaver takes his Van der Valk 1800 across the Channel for a fortnight of fun in the Netherlands
Fairline Squaron 58: Tested
The brilliant British flybridge with the class-leading beach club
Raceboat renovation
Shaun and Dan Bentley restore a derelict Class 1 Planatec raceboat – and then compete in the Cowes-Torquay!
Viggo C10: Tested
If 007 was in the market for a boat, it would look (and go) something like this…
Honda goes large
Can Honda’s new 350hp V8 outboard put it back among the contenders?
New gear
Zhik’s winter warmers, the latest Yamaha PWs and the Icom VHF system that doubles as an intercom
How to: Handle shafts
Scared of rudders? Worried by windage? Jon Mendez explains how to work your shafts like a pro
Trim tab upgrade
Small boat owner, Gilbert Park, installs a set of Humphree Lightning interceptors
Used boat: Windy 31 Zonda
In pursuit of performance? How about a stylish Windy sportscruiser for less than £200,000?
Find Me A: Cool cuddy boat
Weekending wonders at every budget from Cranchi, Marex, Rinker and Yamarin