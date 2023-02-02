The March 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Vandal Marine Explorer, Absolute Navetta 75 and Arksen 30 Adventure.
Top ten news stories
New wallywhy 100; Volvo’s vision of the future; Saxdor’s revolutionary 400GT; VAT rules latest; Jeanneau DB/37 and more
Best new boats
Absolute 52 Fly; De Antonio D50 Coupé; Fiart p54; Technohull Omega 58; VisionF 60 powercat
Vandal Explorer: Tested
Looking for an outboard-powered, foil-assisted, flybridge-equipped cat? Well you might be after this…
Round Britain in 26 days
On the first leg of their round-Britain voyage, Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard take their Aquastar 38S from St Helier, Jersey, to Ramsgate
Arksen Explorer 30: Tested
Behind the wheel of Arksen’s ultra-tough adventure-ready weekender
Motor Boat Award winners
The results are in: after a year of testing and months of judging, the year’s big winners are revealed
Absolute Navetta 75: Tested
Clever, courageous and oozing with Italian style, Absolute’s new flagship is a trawler with a difference
Atlantic adventure
Wheelchair-user Philippe Guglielmetti enlists his sons, packs up his Nordhavn and sets off on a transatlantic voyage
Torqeedo Deep Blue 2500
Is this the future? The fast-revving electric motor that might be just the thing to turn your planing boat green
New gear
Clever comms from Icom, Sionyx’s night-vision camera and next-level joystick control from Volvo Penta
Canoes and kayaks
From £199 to £1,499: six of the best inflatable canoes and kayaks for every boat, every boot and every budget
How to: Go winter boating
Jon Mendez runs through the checklist and the mindset you need for a winter of trouble-free motor boating
Sleeping with the fishes
After 30 nights on board his Antares 8, Rick Channon recounts a season of Cornish encounters he will never forget
Used boat: Prestige 420
A high-spec four-berth flybridge cruiser with lots of space, great style and a price that might surprise you
Find me a: First boat
Four fantastic novice-friendly boats from Fletcher, Regal, Axopar and Marex