The March 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Vandal Marine Explorer, Absolute Navetta 75 and Arksen 30 Adventure.

Top ten news stories

New wallywhy 100; Volvo’s vision of the future; Saxdor’s revolutionary 400GT; VAT rules latest; Jeanneau DB/37 and more

Best new boats

Absolute 52 Fly; De Antonio D50 Coupé; Fiart p54; Technohull Omega 58; VisionF 60 powercat

Vandal Explorer: Tested

Looking for an outboard-powered, foil-assisted, flybridge-equipped cat? Well you might be after this…

Round Britain in 26 days

On the first leg of their round-Britain voyage, Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard take their Aquastar 38S from St Helier, Jersey, to Ramsgate

Arksen Explorer 30: Tested

Behind the wheel of Arksen’s ultra-tough adventure-ready weekender

Motor Boat Award winners

The results are in: after a year of testing and months of judging, the year’s big winners are revealed

Absolute Navetta 75: Tested

Clever, courageous and oozing with Italian style, Absolute’s new flagship is a trawler with a difference

Atlantic adventure

Wheelchair-user Philippe Guglielmetti enlists his sons, packs up his Nordhavn and sets off on a transatlantic voyage

Torqeedo Deep Blue 2500

Is this the future? The fast-revving electric motor that might be just the thing to turn your planing boat green

New gear

Clever comms from Icom, Sionyx’s night-vision camera and next-level joystick control from Volvo Penta

Canoes and kayaks

From £199 to £1,499: six of the best inflatable canoes and kayaks for every boat, every boot and every budget

How to: Go winter boating

Jon Mendez runs through the checklist and the mindset you need for a winter of trouble-free motor boating

Sleeping with the fishes

After 30 nights on board his Antares 8, Rick Channon recounts a season of Cornish encounters he will never forget

Used boat: Prestige 420

A high-spec four-berth flybridge cruiser with lots of space, great style and a price that might surprise you

Find me a: First boat

Four fantastic novice-friendly boats from Fletcher, Regal, Axopar and Marex