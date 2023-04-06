The May 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Flipper 900 DC, Rand Leisure 28 and Cormate T28.

Top ten news stories

Azimut launches new hybrid Seadeck range; Stunning new Princess S80; Symposium looks at the safety issues around lithium-ion batteries; Compact but cleverly packaged new Sirena 48; New Kadey-Krogen 60 Open; May date for British Motor Yacht Show; Hayling Island marina installs dry berthing

Best new boats

Six debut models, including the 80-knot Sterk 31, Absolute’s stylish 52, and the radical new Galeon 560

Recommended videos for you

Rand 28: Tested

Less is more: behind the wheel on the minimalist 12-man party boat from the masters of Danish design

Beyond the horizon

John Brennan sheds the shackles with an eye-opening voyage from County Cork to Piriac-sur-Mer

Flipper 900 DC: Tested

Does Flipper’s attractively priced and sexy new flagship have what it takes to trump the Finnmaster T9?

Around Britain: Part 3

After going over the top of Scotland leg, Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard head south from Cape Wrath to Bangor

Cormate 28: Tested

Race-tuned performance with film-star style? This Scandi speedster could be just what you’ve been waiting for…

From coast to canal

Martin Craddock swaps the Med for the sheltered serenity of Europe’s inland waterways in a custom built Smelne

Antifoul mega test

After 18 months of immersion in Portsmouth marina, we find out which antifoul paint takes top spot

Cool new gear

A thermal imaging night-vision camera, the ‘infinite’ Aceleron battery and a fast electric tender from Silent Yachts

How to: Night nav

John Mendez explains what to focus on when entering a harbour at night

All roads lead to Axopar

Princess V48 owner and USA-based Elliott Maurice hunts down the perfect Florida runabout…

The real cost of cruising

Rick Channon is pleasantly surprised to find out how much five years of West Country cruising has really cost him

Used boat: Seaward 35

The soft-riding go-anywhere sea boat for cruisers who want to do more

Find me my next boat!

Cranchi, Windy, Princess or Fairline: Nick Burnham hunts down four used boats he would dearly love to own