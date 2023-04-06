The May 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Flipper 900 DC, Rand Leisure 28 and Cormate T28.
Top ten news stories
Azimut launches new hybrid Seadeck range; Stunning new Princess S80; Symposium looks at the safety issues around lithium-ion batteries; Compact but cleverly packaged new Sirena 48; New Kadey-Krogen 60 Open; May date for British Motor Yacht Show; Hayling Island marina installs dry berthing
Best new boats
Six debut models, including the 80-knot Sterk 31, Absolute’s stylish 52, and the radical new Galeon 560
Rand 28: Tested
Less is more: behind the wheel on the minimalist 12-man party boat from the masters of Danish design
Beyond the horizon
John Brennan sheds the shackles with an eye-opening voyage from County Cork to Piriac-sur-Mer
Flipper 900 DC: Tested
Does Flipper’s attractively priced and sexy new flagship have what it takes to trump the Finnmaster T9?
Around Britain: Part 3
After going over the top of Scotland leg, Phil Carter and Neil Cotillard head south from Cape Wrath to Bangor
Cormate 28: Tested
Race-tuned performance with film-star style? This Scandi speedster could be just what you’ve been waiting for…
From coast to canal
Martin Craddock swaps the Med for the sheltered serenity of Europe’s inland waterways in a custom built Smelne
Antifoul mega test
After 18 months of immersion in Portsmouth marina, we find out which antifoul paint takes top spot
Cool new gear
A thermal imaging night-vision camera, the ‘infinite’ Aceleron battery and a fast electric tender from Silent Yachts
How to: Night nav
John Mendez explains what to focus on when entering a harbour at night
All roads lead to Axopar
Princess V48 owner and USA-based Elliott Maurice hunts down the perfect Florida runabout…
The real cost of cruising
Rick Channon is pleasantly surprised to find out how much five years of West Country cruising has really cost him
Used boat: Seaward 35
The soft-riding go-anywhere sea boat for cruisers who want to do more
Find me my next boat!
Cranchi, Windy, Princess or Fairline: Nick Burnham hunts down four used boats he would dearly love to own