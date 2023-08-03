The September 2023 issue of MBY features full tests of the Sunseeker Superhawk 55, Jeanneau Cap Camarat 10.5 CC and Ballistic XP80.

Top 10 news

New boats from Windy and Dominator, a Porsche-powered Frauscher and the futuristic glass vessel rocking the electric market

Cannes show: new boats

From Wellcraft and Windy to Saxdor and Sirena, step this way for 15 new models set to steal the limelight at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival

Confessions of a boat-share owner

A bigger boat for less cash sounds great but is syndicate boating all it’s cracked up to be? David Vandyke comes clean…

Jeanneau Cap Camarat 10.5 CC: Tested

Looking for a proper party boat? Here’s the latest contender from Jeanneau’s world-famous Cap Camarat line

Ionian adventure

Thomas and Jutta Kittel cruise from Corfu to Zakynthos with memorable stops in Preveza, Lefkas and Kefalonia

Sunseeker Superhawk 55: Tested

After a 14-year wait, the iconic Superhawk name is back, and for a new breed of boater, it might just be better than ever…

Ballistic XP80: Tested

It’s fast. It’s versatile. But is this 50-knot plaything really the ultimate adventure RIB?

World’s fastest Nelson

Airline pilot and serial boat restorer, Jonathan Napier, sets about turning a fomer pilot boat into the speediest Nelson 40 ever to hit the water

New tech: Volvo penta dual engine ips system

Why coupling two engines through a single drive might just herald the start of a bold new age for Volvo Penta

New gear

Boat-friendly trailer suspension, an electric jet-ski and a svelte new 500hp outboard from Mercury Marine

How to: park a pilothouse boat

If you struggle to control the bow in a breeze, approaching stern-to might be the answer to your problems

Buying a flybridge cruiser

Henry Firman pits the big European builders against Britain’s best in his search for an upgraded charter boat

A life on the open road

Andrew Wilson-Bett explains why trailer boating is the best fun you can have

Used boat: Grandezza 34

Checking out a premium Nordic hard top sportscruiser that’s perfect for British boaters

Find me a: riverboat

Fun but refined inland cruisers from £37,000 to £165,000