I’ve always had a soft spot for clever design. Give me something that folds, packs down, clicks into place, and floats and I’m all in. So when the Oru Lake folding kayak landed at my desk for trial in Southampton, I rounded up a crew of curious testers and got stuck in at my yacht club over a sunny week.

Specifications

Weight: 7.7kg

Length: 274 cm (9’)

Width: 81 cm

Folded Size: 108 x 61 x 25 cm

Assembly Time: 3–5 minutes with practice

Material: 5mm double-layered custom polypropylene

Max Paddler Weight: Up to 113 kg

Buoyancy Aid & Paddle: Sold separately, designed to pair with Oru models

We unfolded it carefully the first time, following the instructions like it was flat-pack furniture from an unusually seaworthy IKEA. Second time, same again. But after that, the folding rhythm started to make sense. Crease here, clip there, twist that toggle, and suddenly we had a kayak. Though my paddling volunteer described it as a scary thing t unfold at first, I only felt a mild fear or getting a papercut on a sharp edge.

It’s incredibly light. At just over 7kg, it’s more like carrying a large beach bag than a boat. That alone makes it a winner for apartment dwellers, small-boat owners, or anyone who doesn’t fancy strapping a full-length kayak to the roof of the car.

It’s not designed for anything rough, you won’t be taking it down whitewater or battling chop in the Solent, but on flat water, it’s a blast. Stable, responsive enough, and surprisingly comfy. Everyone from wiry teens to reluctant grown-ups gave it a go, hopping in and out. Some bigger folk loaded it right up to the limit and it did look like they might be going swimming rather than paddling, but it was a hit with the younger people at my yacht club and there was a queue of people wanting to have a go with it.

Some commented on the disconcerting effect of being able to see the water through the floor panel as they are semi translucent, others thought it was “cool”

It comes with the branded up Oru paddle, which felt well-balanced, and the Oru buoyancy aid, which was genuinely comfy.

Is it a performance kayak? No. Is it fun? Absolutely.

The Oru Lake isn’t just a kayak, it’s an invitation. To play, to explore the quiet corners of a harbour, to paddle out on still evenings and drift. It’s not trying to be a sea kayak or a serious bit of expedition kit. But for what it is, a foldable, portable fun machine, it absolutely delivers.