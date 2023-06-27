The Nilfisk C 110.7 pressure washer is a light weight, budget friendly model that I've tested for a year. Here's how it's faired after moderate abuse.

Nilfisk C 110.7 Pressure washer

Specifications,

pressure power : 110bar max,

weight : 6kg,

size : width 29cm, Height 66cm, depth 26cm,

noise level : 88Db

I bought this as a replacement to another cheap pressure washer that went the way of all cheap pressure washers after a couple of seasons of barnacle bashing and it had run out of bash.

I’m loathe to spend fortunes on pressure washers, given their inevitable lifespan being roughly the same no matter what I spend.

I don’t have the space to keep a really high powered, long lifespan professional pressure washer either. So I have to choose something that offers good value for money and one that doesn’t take up too much space. The Nilfisk offers great value with the various attachments coming as standard.

There’s the standard pressure nozzle, the harder/higher powered rotating nozzle and the soap dispensing nozzle/bottle

So far so good.

Using the Nilfisk C 110.7 pressure washer is easy. Just plug in the water, click on the trigger handle and a choice of nozzle and power up to the mains.

It’s not obnoxiously loud when whirring away, though it’s certainly not the quietest.

The unit stands tall with the fixed plastic handle also acting as a hanger for the hoses and a rest support for nozzles. The wheels are kind of handy, though they add bulk and that big plastic handle is really quite big. That’s great if you have somewhere easy to store this, but if you need to squeeze it into a tight space, you might find yourself unscrewing the handle.

The vertical stance of the unit makes it easy to wheel about but I’ve found when immersed in the job of actual pressure washing, the unit can be easily toppled by the flick of a hose.

The other element that I find always breaks or is badly positioned on pressure washers is the water in and hose out fittings.

The hoselock fitting and screw joint are generally a weak failure point on all of my previous pressure washers and while this one currently feels quite sturdy, I have already managed to cause the hoselock to leak and the screw fitting to go cockle-eyed when the hose has applied a little sideways pressure due to the way it was coiled or laying curved when ibn use.

Treat it with kid gloves though and it’s fine.

I’ve successfully washed a variety of things with this pressure washer, from horse rugs to my Dehler 36 weedy bottom and recently it has been powerful enough to remove the loose deck paint from my Rustler 31, speeding the process of deck peeling/sanding/repainting considerably.

I’ve also, (please don’t write and complain at me for cruelty to precious wood) cleaned up some exterior teak that was quite near final death stages. Yes, I have to do some re-caulking but the lowest powered nozzle was just the job for blasting away years of black grime.

I do recommend the Nilfisk, but buyer beware that this isn’t an industrially constructed high powered unit and should be treated with a little care to prolong its lifespan.

To read aboute more pressure washers, there’s more options in our buyers guide: Best pressure washers for boats: 7 top quality products for a thorough clean-down