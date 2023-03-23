Princess has released the first renderings of its largest and most dramatic S-Class yacht to date, the Princess S80...

The all-new Princess S80 replaces the outgoing Princess S78, bringing with it even more voluptuous styling and a raft of luxurious new features.

Judging from these images, the most impressive aspect of the S80 is its vast aft cockpit, the back half of which serves as an open sun-lounge area, while the forward half, protected by glazed buttresses on either side and a long sportsbridge overhang up above, serves as a more intimate al fresco dining space.

This links to the galley and saloon beyond with the aid of a big lifting window and sliding glass doors to allow a seamless flow between inside and outside spaces.

There are various different options for this main deck area, including a day heads next to the cockpit doors and either a big dinette or more relaxed lounge seating forward.

Up front beneath the windshield and a couple of steps up from the saloon, there’s a lower helm station with two or three pilot seats, a side deck door to starboard, and a smaller seating area to port. This can be screened off with a bulkhead and sliding door for fully crewed yachts.

There is yet more outdoor entertaining space on the foredeck, where two opposing curved benches create a very sociable and secure place to relax on deck during the day, and on the surprisingly large sportsfly above, which is sunk deep into the superstructure moulding to maintain those sleek lines.

There are four ensuite cabins on the lower deck, all accessed from one dog-leg staircase that descends from the port side of the main saloon and a central corridor that is slightly offset to port and broken by a couple of steps midway.

This is a departure from the current S78, which has separate access to the owner’s and guest cabins from two different staircases.

The stern of the Princess S80 is divided into two halves either side of a central walkway up from the bathing platform. The tender garage sits to starboard and is large enough for a Williams Sportjet 435, while the crew space is to port with two or three berths, depending on whether you opt for a crew mess as well.

Power comes from a pair of MAN V12 engines with either 1,900hp or 2,000hp, which should deliver top speeds of up to 32 and 34 knots respectively.

The Princess S80 will have its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival but with deliveries already stretching into 2025 it looks like some customers aren’t bothering to wait before placing their orders.

It will be joined later this year by the Princess Y80, which will use the same hull and lower deck accommodation but boast a brand new main deck and full-length flybridge.