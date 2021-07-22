Editor’s Choice: Baltic Athena lifejacket

We're not planning on going overboard here, but once in a while a new lifejacket comes along that's definitely worth a big shout out – which is exactly the case with the recently-launched Baltic Athena range.

The Baltic Athena is the company’s first female-specific lifejacket. As such, it’s a lightweight, slim and supple piece of kit which has been designed both to look good and be comfortable and unrestrictive enough to be worn at all times while onboard.

And that’s key, for as Baltic themselves rightly point out, lifejackets only work if they’re worn – and their experience is that lifejackets which are comfortable and provide freedom of movement are the ones most likely to succeed on that front.

To further add to its appeal, the Baltic Athena has been ergonomically designed to make it easy to put on without having to pass over the head.

It’s easily secured with a padded Velcro and quick release buckle, and the auto-inflation valve is uniquely positioned on a diagonal axis low down away from the bust to prevent chafing.

Available in a singe size, 40-120 kg, the 165 Newton jacket is fully adjustable and can accommodate a chest width of 70 to 140 cm.

Completing the Baltic Athena’s lengthy list of features are padding for extra comfort, an airy mesh lining and a choice of three colour combinations; white/pink, navy/white and black/grey.

We all know it makes sense to wear a lifejacket, and if you ever happen to slip into the drink (after a drink, perhaps…) you’ll be pleased and relieved that you were wearing yours as you take the plunge.

So we applaud Baltic, who have been manufacturing lifejackets for over 40 years and live by their philosophy that it is impossible to compromise on quality and function, for this new and attractive addition to its range.

Price: £149.99 (inc. VAT)

Buy it now on Baltic.se

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Read YBW’s guide to the best lifejackets on the market.