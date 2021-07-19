Editor’s Choice: DJI Mavic Air 2 drone

We don't want to drone on about it, but when it comes to capturing breathtaking boat photos and videos little compares to a drone.

Their ability to shoot from any angle or viewpoint is well proven and simply sets them apart from any other form of image gathering kit on the market today.

One of the best options in our view today is DJI’s Mavic Air 2 drone. Weighing in at just 570 grammes, its legs fold in when not in use to a compact 180 x 97 x 77mm, so it shouldn’t take up too much room on the boat.

Capable of flying for over 30 minutes/18.5 km on a single charge, the Mavic Air 2 climbs at up to 4m/s, descends at up to 3m/s and has a ceiling of 5,000 m – more than enough to film an entire armada.

The drone’s operational capabilities are nothing short of incredible and enable even the most unskilled operator to produce perfect pictures and magnificent movies time after time.

This is because in addition to built-in three-axis stabilisation, the Mavic Air 2 comes with various operator-assist features.

These include OcuSync 2.0, an advanced chunk of technology which connects the remote controller with the drone, and Focus Track, which does pretty much what it says on the box. Together, the electronics do all the heavy lifting, leaving the operator free to enjoy the ride.

The Mavic Air 2 also has eye-watering image capturing abilities, with a 48 mega pixel sensor producing super clear cinematic videos.

There’s an 8K hyperlapse facility for dramatic time lapses and HDR (High Dynamic Range) functionality to give videos that realer-than-real look.

The list of features goes on and on, but we’re going to end with one that we feel is especially important to boaters.

It’s called Auto Obstacle Avoidance and while it might not stop your drone plummeting into the deep should you take your eye off the ball, it should help prevent any number of regrettable occurrences at sea.

Price: £769 (inc. VAT)

