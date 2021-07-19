Editor’s Choice: Fliteboard Series 2

We think James Bond would have loved it, but if the press release is anything to go by it looks as if the bad guys may have got there first: "Fliteboard has been quietly taking over the world since it launched in 2018" it trumpets.

Putting aside the trivial matter of global domination, we can’t help but marvel at this terrific machine, which single-handedly redefines the concept of cool waterborne running – move over PWCs.

Fliteboard – an electrically-powered hydrofoil which raises the rider approximately 70cm above the water – originates from Down Under and was conceived by former kite-surfing world record holder David Trewern.

He knocked up his first prototypes using a 3D printer (bought from Aldi) and before long was zipping around the bay near his home in Belongil Beach, New South Wales at speeds of up to 45 km/h.

The latest iteration of his fledgling product boasts beginner-friendly stability improvements which also aid carving turns and all-round manoeuvrability for the more experienced.

The speed is controlled by a hand-held Bluetooth remote and the board is powered by a compact yet powerful electric motor.

The battery is claimed to be one of the best marine grade smart power units available today, making the Fliteboard totally emissions-free at the point of use.

Also to its environmental credit, the whole shebang is more or less wake-free and virtually silent in operation.

In our view, anyone who has witnessed a foiling board piloted by an experienced hand cannot fail to have been impressed.

They’re a very cool mode of transport indeed.

Just how easy they are to master is another question – we suspect a fair amount of salt water is going to be gulped down as beginners make their way up the learning curve.

But, hey, Fliteboard is designed to be an out-and-out fun product, and getting soaked while skilling-up is just part of the joy – so, as our Aussie friends would surely say: ‘Stop whinging and get on with it!’

Price: From €13,200 (inc. VAT)

Buy it now on eu.flitboard.com

Buy it now on totalboatsales.com

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.