Editor’s Choice: Mitchell Acoustics uStream One speakers

From rum barrel thumping sea shanties to nautical classics (Sailing, Banana Boat [Day O], On The Good Ship Lollipop, etc. etc.), the sound of music streaming out of Editor Hugo's office knows no bounds.

So it came as no surprise to the long suffering MBY team when, after insisting we remove our earplugs, he announced that a pair of speakers had made it onto the Editor’s Choice list for 2021.

But what a pair of speakers this is: 100W of audio punching power wrapped up in smart and sleek package known as the Mitchell Acoustics uStream One True Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Music System.

That may be a mouthful, but it’s a name full of clues as to what this product is and what it does:

It’s a stereo music system – tick, it’s wireless – tick, and it’s Bluetooth – tick again.

But more than that this is a pair of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth speakers, which means there are no wires, apart from a mains lead, for a totally tangle-free listening experience.

And for anyone who’s ever tripped over that unseen wire or wrestled with a Gordian knot of electrical spaghetti, that has to be a very good thing indeed. It also makes this classy pair of enclosures ideal for a boat.

Hooking them up couldn’t be simpler. Just turn them on, tap the TWS button and let your Bluetooth-enabled music player do the rest – ‘uStream One’ should pop up in your pairing list automatically.

Once connected, the speakers have great presence, their smooth high quality sound being delivered by way of a technology dubbed CLARI-t.

Being wire-free means the speakers, which weigh 3.3kg each and come in at a compact 150 x 237 x 230mm, can easily be moved around the boat.

Offered in a choice of white or black, they look – and sound – great anywhere.

Whether they can do anything to improve Hugo’s musical tastes we don’t know, let’s just live in hope, eh…?

Price: £499.00 inc VAT

