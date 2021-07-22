Editor’s Choice: Red Original Dog Buoyancy Aid

Editor Hugo reckons this is the best dog lifejacket on the market, at least when it comes to keeping his working cocker spaniel happy.

He puts that down to Red Originals’ focus on producing a truly supportive, well fitting buoyancy aid that’s comfortable for the dog to wear but doesn’t impede its movement on land or in the water.

Made from soft but durable Cordura material with strategically placed foam of different thickness, it provides significant extra buoyancy for your dog.

Cordura is also hard-wearing, tear-resistant, puncture-resistant, abrasion-resistant and waterproof so it should cope with even the most energetic of hounds.

Crucially there’s also a lightly padded foam chest section rather than bare straps so that when you lift the dog out of the water using one of the two back mounted grab handles, the straps don’t cut into its abdomen.

Even the clips are positioned in such a way that you can’t accidentally pinch the dog’s fur while putting it on or taking it off.

Red is best known for its premium quality inflatable SUPs and the Red Original Dog Buoyancy Aid lives up to the same high standards.

It looks and feels like a quality bit of kit that will stand the test of time. It comes in five different sizes from extra small to extra large with a measurement guide to ensure you buy the right fit for your dog.

Hugo ordered the small for his working cocker spaniel, which fits like a glove thanks in part to a decent range of adjustment on the straps.

At £64.95 it’s not the cheapest dog buoyancy aid on the market but it lives up to its billing as a well made, well thought out dog lifejacket that your canine friend will appreciate just as much as you do.

Available in 5 sizes, please refer to Red’s chest measurements to find the most suitable dog buoyancy aid size.

Price: £64.95

