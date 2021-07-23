Editor’s Choice: Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Glove

High on our must-have list, especially for those wet and chilly days at sea, is a decent pair of gloves.

The brand which caught our attention here is Sealskinz.

Which we think is a devilishly smart name for a product which is waterproof, warm and breathable and keeps your fingers moving whatever the weather.

The Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Glove features a trade marked technology known as Fusion Control.

This bonds the liner and outer shell to a unique hydrophilic membrane creating a 100 percent waterproof fabric with excellent breathability.

It also eliminates any movement between layers, enabling the glove to fit much closer to the skin.

In addition to providing high dexterity and a wide range of movement, the glove offers a significant improvement in grip, precise control between the glove and equipment and, say Sealskinz, zero risk of liner pull-out or slippage.

It also performs highly on the thermal regulation and moisture control scales, and is touchscreen compatible to keep your smartphone happy.

In addition to its hydrophilic membrane, the Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Glove comprises three individual components.

There’s an inner layer of Merino wool to keep the hands warm and the outer Softshell layer has a grippy suede palm.

There’s also a Velcro fastening cuff to prevent water from running up your sleeve.

The result is a rugged, dependable and good looking all rounder, and as such is a fitting item to grace any kit bag.

As Sealskinz themselves point out, wet and cold hands can lead to all manner of problems from blisters and numbness to a generally unpleasant and miserable experience.

By comparison to, say, ski gloves, the asking price isn’t excessive and in our opinion Sealskinz’s products are built to last – this is a glove which very much gets the thumbs up from the MBY team.

Price: £45 (inc. VAT)

Buy it now on Amazon

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Read YBW’s guide to the best boating gloves on the market right now.