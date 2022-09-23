World’s coolest boats: 77m Silver Fast is cooler than an ice cold tinny

Each month we pick out an iconic boat that can lay claim to the title of world’s coolest boat. This month, we take a closer look at the 77m aluminium superyacht Silver Fast…

The question I’m asked more than any other is the perhaps inevitable “if you had unlimited resources, which boat would you own?” And the answer is always the same, Silver Fast. The brainchild of German industrialist Guido Klass, Silver Fast is no follower of convention.

Where most superyachts are tall and beamy in order to maximise internal volume, leading to ‘wedding cake’ tiers of decks, Silver Fast is low and slender, like an arrow. The intention was to major on speed, seakeeping and efficiency, and it certainly does that!

Of course, selling a concept that flies in the face of convention is never easy, which is why Klass built the yacht first before seeking a buyer. He built the Silver Yachts shipyard, too, in Australia, where there is great experience in building large fast aluminium boats, albeit normally for commercial use.

Experienced shipwrights were brought in from Europe to ensure the interior was of an appropriately high standard. Famed yacht designer Espen Øino cracked open his pencil box, and the results are dramatic.

Twin MTU 16V 4000 M90 twist over 7,000hp in total down a pair of conventional shaft drives for a top speed not far short of 30 knots!

Article continues below…

But it’s the efficiency that is most impressive; at 14 knots she’ll eke out 6,000 miles from her 112,000 litres of diesel. And she’ll do it in silence, as a cruise from Abu Dhabi to Dubai attested.

But don’t get the idea that this is some stripped-out racer, because the interior is as well-finished and as salubrious as you could possibly wish for. The top deck is entirely given over to the owner, complete with twin bathrooms, a lounge and a sundeck.

There are, in fact, 8 cabins for 16 people in total, plus a further 10 crew cabins for up to 18 crew. The main deck saloon is vast, as is the ‘winter garden’ aft, an area that can be open to the elements or enclosed with glass panels and climate controlled.

Silver Fast is a sensational yacht that smashes superyacht rules, from the design and performance to the metallic finish. It’s the yacht I would buy if I had unlimited funds.

Silver Fast specifications

LOA: 77m / 252ft

Beam: 10m / 32ft 10in

Power: 2x MTU 16V 4000 M90

Top speed: 27 knots

Launched: 2015

Price: £80million (when new)