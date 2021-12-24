Alia 60m superyacht tour: The biggest Aquaholic tour to date

It’s not often you get invited on board a 60m superyacht, less often still that you’re allowed to take a camera on board. Nick shows us inside the 60m Alia superyacht Samurai…

By some margin, Samurai is the largest and most spectacular superyacht that Nick has ever been lucky enough to film.

In this video, shot at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show, he takes us into every corner of this magnificent Turkish-built vessel, and quite frankly he does well not to get lost!

The sheer scale of the yacht takes some getting used to, but the Japanese-themed interior offsets that and adds a sense of calm and class.

Article continues below…

Many yachts give the owner’s accommodation the prime position towards the bow of the main deck, but on Samurai, all 5 guest cabins enjoy this elevated position.

That’s not to say that the owner’s suite is any less special, with its own separate lounge and study areas, plus a walk-in wardrobe and a supersized shower.

Moving up to the bridge deck and the helm station is a sight to behold, with seven huge screens displaying all the information a captain could ever want to see, plus a separate seating area for any guests who want to enjoy the view underway.

Enjoy the tour…

Samurai specifications

LOA: 197’6” / 60.20m

Beam: 34’9” / 10.60m

Draft: 9’10” / 3m

Engines: Twin 3,860hp MTU 16V 4000M73Ls

Cruising range: 4,250 nm

Design: Omega Architects / Redman Whitley Dixon

Price: €46,000,000