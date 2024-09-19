World’s Coolest Boats: Mochi Dolphin 64 Fly – Pulse-Pounding Pastel Panache

Each month we pick out an iconic boat that can lay claim to the title of world’s coolest boat. This month, we take a closer look at the Mochi Dolphin 64 Fly

The Ferretti Group covers many bases with its various brands. There is Ferretti Yachts itself, of course, building flybridge craft from 50-100ft; CRN for superyachts; Pershing for performance; Itama for open sportscruisers; Bertram for sportsfishers; Wally Yachts for cutting-edge style; and Riva for ultimate luxury.

There is, however, one other brand in its portfolio, which it acquired in November 2001, and for a while had us all drooling in admiration. That brand is Mochi Yachts, and what Ferretti decided it stood for back then was modern retro chic. It duly relaunched the brand with a new line of yachts, the Dolphin range, a fresh take on New England-style lobster boats.

The 64 Fly was the flagship of the Dolphin range if not the brand (it built a 75ft hybrid-powered Long Range model for a few years). Even the colour scheme was cool. Where most builders stuck with various shades of white, navy blue or grey, Mochi went full Miami, offering eye-catching pastel shades of aquamarine green, turquoise, coral and pale yellow.

But the Dolphin 64 was about far more than the colour scheme – just look at it! From the rounded topsides to the flared bow and voluptuous superstructure, it’s an absolute head-turner. The integrated tender garage (unusual for a mid-60ft flybridge cruiser) ensures that not even a dinghy spoils those exquisite flowing lines.

Twin MAN V12 1,224hp turbo diesels connected to conventional shafts through vee drives gave a credible 31 knots when we tested it, and 19 degrees of midship deadrise and relatively fine forward sections contributed to a very decent ride.

Inside, the layout was pretty standard, with three cabins on the lower deck, all ensuite, the owner’s cabin in the centre of the boat being full beam. Mochi positioned the galley forward on the main deck next to the helm, which shrinks the saloon a little. But again the interior racks up coolness points by going with a chic beach house vibe long before others leapt on the bandwagon – its teak and holly main deck flooring perfectly setting off the handcrafted cabinetry and pale fabrics.

But it’s the outside we must return to because even with a flybridge added (this model started life as a hardtop coupé), the look, form and colour scheme are so stylish that the result is a boat that punches well above its weight in terms of marina appeal. The only mystery is why Ferretti has let the brand wither on the vine in recent years. There hasn’t been a new Mochi model for ages and Ferretti’s famously vocal PR machine barely mentions the brand any more. Perhaps we should start a ‘bring back Mochi’ campaign.

Mochi Dolphin 64 Fly specification

Year: 2009

LOA: 19.5m

Beam: 6.1m

Power: Twin MAN V12 1,224hp diesel engines

Speed: 31 knots

Price when new: £2.5 million

